Dr. Eric Lang, world-leading behavioral science and insider prevention expert, joins SRI Advisory Board

Dr. Eric Lang joins Swedish personnel security and insider prevention company Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence, SRI, as Advisory Board member.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish personnel security company SRI, with a clear vision of enhancing the safety and security of Swedish workplaces, the Nation, and international partners who depend on Sweden, has in recent years focused significant resources on raising awareness and educating Swedish employers about insider threats. As part of this focus, the company has collaborated with Dr. Eric Lang from the United States.

Dr. Lang is a world-leading authority and expert in the behavioral and social sciences, and insider prevention. Dr. Lang is responsible for research studies and tools that are now used by governmental and private sector security functions worldwide.

With the aim of becoming a leading player in security culture and insider prevention that supports both Swedish and foreign operations, the collaboration with Dr. Lang has now been expanded as SRI welcomes Dr. Lang to its Advisory Board.

The need for knowledge and tools in this area is also expected to increase in the coming years, as the prevailing geo- and security policy factors have caused the situation and threat landscape to deteriorate rapidly in recent years, which has led to an increased insider threat in Sweden and throughout Europe.

Dr. Lang is a social psychologist with over 35 years of experience improving organisational effectiveness, fairness, security, and well-being through science-based policy recommendations and best-practice tools. Dr. Lang has led multiple research groups and is best known for his many years as Director of the Personnel and Security Research Center (PERSEREC) – a research arm of the U.S. Department of Defense. In 2025, Dr. Lang chose to retire from government service and return to his private sector roots (e.g., he spent over 10 years as an applied scientist and leader in small and big businesses, and a “think tank”), and now joins SRI.

Dr. Lang remarked: "Malicious and unintentional Insider Risks are increasing in Sweden and across the world. From the smallest businesses to the largest governments, organizations increasingly experience loss and compromise of intellectual property, sensitive data, staff and facility safety, and financial resources, as well as downstream consequences such as increased organizational stress, employee attrition, and decreased trust among partners and customers. Technological tools are necessary but not sufficient.

The greatest gaps and opportunities in Insider Threat management center on human factors and organizational culture issues. Research-based social science insights, practices, and tools continue to be misunderstood and underutilized by most organizations.

SRI leadership and staff understand these needs deeply. Their activities, reports, and tools—such as SRI’s annual Summit, Annual Insider Review, and Prisma software—demonstrate skill and commitment to support their customers, partners, and Nation. I am grateful and excited at the opportunity to collaborate more extensively with SRI on this critical mission.”

Dr. Lang has collaborated with SRI in various ways over the past few years, most recently at the company's 2024 annual security conference, SRI Summit, where he gave an acclaimed keynote presentation centred, in part, on his “Seven Science-Based Commandments” journal article which is considered by many to be a foundational publication in the Insider Threat field.

Dr. Lang is often consulted to help leaders and security professionals understand and manage security, organisational culture, and psychological issues related to insider risk.

At SRI, Dr. Lang will join the company's Advisory board and, through it, contribute with his vast knowledge and experience. SRI's Advisory Board consists of Stefan Kristiansson, former head of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (Must), Therese Mattsson, former Director General of the Coast Guard and the Director General at the Swedish Customs Administration, and Joakim Paasikivi – a well-known name to many. Joakim has, among other things, served as a military strategy professor at the Swedish Defence University and held positions within Must.

Pierre Gudmundson, Personnel Security Specialist and Head of Insider Prevention at SRI said: "Eric Lang's deep knowledge and impressive experience of research and work at the absolute cutting edge of the U.S. Security Service in applying personnel-related research in counterintelligence is invaluable to us. With Eric's help, we will be able to quickly take big and important steps to help many employers in both Sweden and around the world to create safer workplaces and preventively and systematically prevent insider problems from arising."

Anders Selvehed, CEO of SRI, said: "For us at SRI, it is extremely flattering that Dr. Lang, a world-leading authority in this field, chooses to join our Advisory Board and make his expertise available to us and our clients. Our aim is to become a leader in Sweden, the Nordics and Europe in the insider prevention segment. We have already developed our own security culture enhancing- and insider prevention program that is appreciated by Swedish employers, our own Annual Review on insiders, as well as training and lectures in insider prevention. With Dr. Lang's help, we will be able to support clients with specific needs in this area in an even better way."



About SRI:

SRI (Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence) is a Swedish-owned private company and a leading actor within background checks, protective security and operational security with an overall vision of contributing to the creation of safe and secure workplaces and a safer Sweden. SRI works with people in focus and are experts in the field of personnel security and insider prevention.

Within this discipline, SRI assists public and private organizations with Security-as-a-service solutions, business intelligence, consultation and training to promote proactive and systematic security work. As a private actor, SRI contributes to qualified investigations that counteract espionage, insider activities and terror, among other things, as threats and risks are directed at Swedish operations.

