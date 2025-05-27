Breaking News: Rasool Rezvani (RZ) Named Among the Most Influential Crypto Figures of 2025

Submit Release
Dubai, UAE, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
In a major recognition of global impact and innovation, Rasool Rezvani—widely known as RZ—has been officially named one of the Top Crypto Entrepreneurs of 2025, according to a recent report by International Business Times (ibtimes.com). This prestigious acknowledgment marks a significant milestone for the Iranian-born entrepreneur based in the UAE, who has become a powerhouse in the blockchain and Web3 space.

RZ’s influence in the crypto world stems largely from his creation of the RZ Ecosystem—a multifaceted blockchain infrastructure that fuses gamification, tokenization, decentralized finance (DeFi), and Web 3.0 technologies. His visionary platforms have garnered attention from both regional markets and international players, solidifying his status as a global innovator.

Throughout his career, RZ has successfully tokenized over twenty businesses across diverse sectors, including luxury goods, global equities, gaming, fashion, insurance, energy, and financial services. These ventures demonstrate his unique ability to connect traditional industries with cutting-edge blockchain solutions, creating sustainable and scalable decentralized systems.

One of his flagship ventures, Coin Factory, is a Swiss-based entity that acts as a global hub for tokenization projects. Under RZ’s leadership, Coin Factory has become home to multiple high-profile digital asset initiatives from international brands and forward-thinking economic models.

What sets RZ apart is his strategic vision and execution. His projects are known for integrating gamified user experiences, equitable profit-sharing mechanisms, and robust economic designs—features that resonate with both retail users and institutional stakeholders.

With a rare combination of technical insight, entrepreneurial drive, and global perspective, RZ continues to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in crypto and decentralized finance. His work is not only shaping the industry’s present—but also its future.

Links & Projects by RZ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rz_rasoul

MetaGamesCoin: https://MetaGamescoin.io

Ranking Game: https://metagamescoin.io/

RZCoin: https://coin.rz.game/

RZUSD: https://usd.rz.game/

Insurance: https://insurance.game/

…and many more.


