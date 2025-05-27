Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,343 in the last 365 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025

Vadadustat clinical data on display for nephrologists and healthcare providers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced it will present data at the 62nd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress on June 4-7, 2025, both virtually and live in Vienna.

Akebia-supported presentations at ERA Congress 2025:

About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Akebia Therapeutics Contact
Mercedes Carrasco
mcarrasco@akebia.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more