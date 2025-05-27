The Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity: Truth in a Time of Compromise

Sydney, Australia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



At a time when the public discourse has become dominated by progressive ideologies, Christian leaders from around Australia have reaffirmed the Bible’s teachings on sex by launching the Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity. Hosted on the website australiancreed.org, the Australian Creed serves as a bold statement of Christian faith and a rallying point for those with traditional, Scripture-based sexual ethics.



While prior Christian creeds like the Nicene and Apostle’s Creeds corrected heresies about the identity of Christ, the drafters of the new Australian Creed aimed to counter the “sexual heresies” popular in today’s culture.



The “sexual heresies” addressed by the Australian Creed include the belief that male and female are interchangeable, that marriage is for any grouping of people, that sexual sins are merely a lifestyle choice, and that children are sexual creatures who should be encouraged to learn about their sexuality.



The Australian Creed was drafted by a large and diverse group of Christian leaders from every major denomination and is the product of extensive prayer and consultation. Involved in the process were archbishops, bishops, ministers, priests, pastors, theologians, academics, and denominational heads, along with leaders from Christian schools and non-profits. Among the most high-profile drafters were Glenn Davies, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Southern Cross,https://australiancreed.org/, and Julian Porteous, the Catholic Archbishop of Hobart.



The Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity was written to appeal to biblically orthodox Christians of every stripe, whether Catholic, Anglican/Episcopalian, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Orthodox, Evangelical or Pentecostal. The drafters are seeking signatures from Christians not just in Australia but across the world. Those wanting to sign are encouraged to do so at the official website.



The purpose of the Australian Creed is manifold. The drafters envisage it having a wide variety of uses, including as:

A doctrinal affirmation that can be recited in worship services

A teaching tool to catechise young or new Christians

A theological defence against secular compromise

A way for churches, Christian schools, and organisations to publicly affirm their biblical orthodoxy

A legal protection for individuals and organisations facing persecution for their beliefs

A proclamation to inspire the church globally and foster Christian unity

The Australian Creed’s logo is a newly designed flag centred on a Christian cross. The website explains that “flags are powerful symbols of unity, visibility and common conviction” and that “the cross of Christ, being the most recognisable Christian symbol on the planet, serves in this logo both to clearly differentiate male and female and to unite them”.



“It is from His cross that Christ reaches out in love to a diverse world in need of redemption,” the description adds.



The Australian Creed website is accessible in the world’s 17 most widely spoken languages, covering up to 80 per cent of the global population. The suite of resources available at australiancreed.org includes an Explanation Guide, Bible studies, and poster printouts.



The Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity addresses key issues in the cultural battle over same-sex marriage, transgenderism, gender interventions for children, and religious freedom.

A number of high-profile Australians, especially in the sporting world, have voiced their convictions on matters of sexuality and paid the price through job loss or irrevocably tarnished reputations. Rugby star Israel Folau saw his contracts torn up for affirming 1 Corinthians 6:9-11 on Instagram; Essendon CEO Andrew Thorburn was fired for sitting on the management board of a biblically orthodox church; and tennis great Margaret Court has faced continual public backlash for her statements about homosexuality.



It is envisaged that the Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity would increase the legal protections for Christians facing similar situations to Folau, Thorburn and Court. By distilling the doctrines of Scripture and rallying global support, the Australian Creed might help convince courts that the views of Christians are not based on bigotry but the Bible and form a core part of their religious and spiritual identity.



The Australian Creed stands as a testament to the enduring influence of conservative Christian thought in Australia. It serves as a call to arms for believers to return to the foundations of their faith in a rapidly changing cultural landscape. For those who subscribe to its tenets, it is not just a statement but a bold declaration of identity, purpose, and reaffirmation of timeless Christian truth.



About The Australian Creed



In response to the rise of progressive ideologies in public discourse, Christian leaders across Australia have launched the Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity, available at australiancreed.org. This modern creed reaffirms biblical teachings on sex, gender, and marriage, countering what it calls today’s “sexual heresies,” such as gender fluidity, redefined marriage, and sexual education for children.



More Information



To learn more about the launch of The Australian Creed for Sexual Integrity, please visit the website at https://australiancreed.org/.



Source: https://thenewsfront.com/the-australian-creed-for-sexual-integrity-truth-in-a-time-of-compromise/

The Australian Creed https://australiancreed.org/ pr@australiancreed.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.