GridCARE Launches with a Mission to Eliminate AI’s Biggest Bottleneck: Immediate Access to Power

Temasek’s Xora leads an oversubscribed $13.5M Seed round to establish GridCARE as one-stop power partner for AI infrastructure developers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridCARE , a new company powering the AI revolution, emerged from stealth today. The company has closed a highly oversubscribed $13.5 million Seed financing round led by Xora , a deep technology venture capital firm backed by Temasek .

The explosive growth of AI has created unprecedented demand for power, expected to more than double by 2050. While AI infrastructure developers scramble to secure new power sources for data centers, vast amounts of existing grid capacity remain invisible. GridCARE uses advanced AI to unlock this untapped capacity, enabling developers to secure reliable power at a fraction of the time and cost without waiting for new construction.

"Power is the new kingmaker in the AI arms race," said Amit Narayan, CEO and Founder of GridCARE. "Companies that secure reliable energy fastest will dominate the next generation of AI. By serving as the bridge between AI infrastructure developers and utility companies, GridCARE gives our partners the critical speed advantage they need to win this race while strengthening energy resilience."

GridCARE works directly with hyperscalers and some of the biggest AI data center developers to accelerate time-to-power for infrastructure deployment, both for upgrading existing facilities and identifying new sites with immediate power availability for gigascale AI clusters. By leveraging advanced generative AI-based analysis to find pockets with geographic and temporal capacity on the existing grid, GridCARE reduces data centers' time-to-power from 5-7 years to just 6-12 months, allowing AI companies to deploy GPUs and CPUs faster. As the one-stop power partner for data center developers, GridCARE eliminates the complexity of navigating thousands of different utility companies so developers can focus on innovation rather than power acquisition.

“Power is the critical limiter to billions of dollars in AI infrastructure,” said Peter Freed, Partner at Near Horizon Group and former Director of Energy Strategy at Meta. “GridCARE uncovers previously invisible grid capacity, opening a new fast track to power and enabling sophisticated power-first AI data center development."

GridCARE is also actively partnering with utilities, such as Portland General Electric and Pacific Gas & Electric, who view better utilization of their existing grid assets as a way to increase revenues and bring the electricity cost down for all their customers. Additionally, this collaboration stimulates local economies with billions of dollars of new investment and high-paying job opportunities.

“The rise of AI presents the biggest new electricity demand surge we’ve seen in decades,” said Larry Bekkedahl, Senior Vice President of Advanced Energy Delivery at Portland General Electric. “Collaborating with GridCARE and using advanced planning tools enables Portland General Electric to make more informed and faster decisions in bringing this critical infrastructure online with confidence.”

“One of the most promising solutions to the increase in demand for power is to make smarter, more efficient use of the infrastructure we already have,” said Jason Glickman, Executive Vice President of Engineering, Planning, and Strategy at Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E). “GridCARE can help utilities unlock greater capacity from the existing grid, accelerating our ability to meet growing demand while benefiting all stakeholders, including our customers.”

In addition to Xora, GridCARE has received investments from Aina Climate AI Ventures, Sherpalo Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Discovery, Overture Ventures, WovenEarth, Acclimate Ventures, Clearvision, and Clocktower Ventures, as well as prominent AI and energy founders and operators, including Tom Steyer, Ram Shriram, Gokul Rajaram, Felix Zhang, Balaji Prabhakar, and Tarun Raisoni.

“GridCARE is solving one of the biggest bottlenecks to AI data centers today — access to scalable, reliable power. Led by seasoned entrepreneur Amit Narayan, the team brings deep domain expertise and has already demonstrated strong traction with utilities and hyperscalers,” said Peter Lim, Partner at Xora. “Their differentiated, execution-focused approach enables power at speed and at scale. At Xora, we’re proud to support this exceptional team as they address one of the most urgent infrastructure challenges of our time.”

The company was founded by a team with unparalleled expertise in AI and energy. Narayan previously founded chip design automation company Berkeley Design Automation (acquired by Mentor Graphics, NYSE: MENT, now part of Siemens) and energy AI pioneer AutoGrid (acquired by Schneider Electric). Co-founders include Ram Rajagopal, Stanford professor and a leading researcher in AI for power systems; Liang Min, Executive Director at Stanford's Bits & Watts initiative of the Stanford’s Precourt Institute for Energy; and Arun Majumdar, inaugural Dean of Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and former VP of Energy at Google.

“As the first startup born out of the Stanford Sustainability Accelerator, and grounded in research supported by the Precourt Institute for Energy, GridCARE is a great example of the kind of interdisciplinary innovation we aim to accelerate,” said Yi Cui, Director of Stanford University’s Sustainability Accelerator at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “By combining AI, energy systems, and sustainability, this team enables the infrastructure we need to meet the 21st century’s AI demand."

To learn more about GridCARE’s unique approach, stop by Narayan’s DTECH Data Centers & AI panel, taking place today, May 27, at 1:30 pm PT: “Powering the Future: Data Centers, AI, and the Grid.”

About GridCARE

GridCARE is the essential one-stop power solution for AI data centers, delivering energy security and resilience at unprecedented speed. The company's AI-powered proprietary platform identifies and unlocks previously untapped grid capacity to accelerate AI infrastructure deployment. By creating the critical bridge between power availability and AI expansion, GridCARE is enabling the next generation of AI innovation.

To learn more about GridCARE, visit gridcare.ai . and follow the company on LinkedIn .

