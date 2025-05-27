Days Inns - Canada Strengthens Three-Year Partnership with Food Banks Canada Through “After the Bell” Program

Toronto, ON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada proudly extends its meaningful partnership with Food Banks Canada for a third consecutive year, supporting the After the Bell program with a significant donation aimed at tackling childhood food insecurity during the summer months.

Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program provides nutritious food packs to children who rely on critical school food programs during the academic year. This initiative aligns with Days Inns - Canada's commitment to supporting the communities where they operate.

"One in three of those visiting food banks are children," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inn Canada. "Together with our Canadian Days Inn owners and their teams, we're proud to support Food Banks Canada's After the Bell program to help make healthy food available to children during the summer months."

The After the Bell program was created specifically to address the summer hunger gap, delivering food packs to children across Canada through a network of food banks and community agencies. Days Inns - Canada team members participated in the program's volunteer packing day on May 14, 2025, helping prepare food packs for distribution.

"We are grateful for the support of Days Inns - Canada as we work to address childhood hunger in communities across the country," said Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer of Food Banks Canada. "The After the Bell program makes a meaningful difference in the lives of children facing food insecurity during summer months. Partnerships like this one enable us to reach more children with nutritious food when they need it most."

Food insecurity remains a critical issue in Canada, with many families struggling to provide consistent, nutritious meals for their children. Days Inns - Canada invites guests, franchisees and team members to learn more about Food Banks Canada's initiatives and how they can support efforts to address hunger in their communities.

Visit the "After the Bell" page on the Food Banks Canada website for more information on how to contribute to this important cause.

About Days Inns - Canada: Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns - Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties, with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About Food Banks Canada: Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people in Canada living with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $829 million in food supports and over $245 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity—while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

