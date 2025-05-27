Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating P3 Health Partners, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO PROVIDE YOUR CONTACT INFORMATION

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein"), a distinguished law firm with over 125 years of history, announces it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of P3 Health Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) (“P3” or the “Company”). (NASDAQ: PIII)

Allegations and Investigation Focus:

The investigation seeks to determine whether P3 Health Partners, and certain officers and directors, made false and misleading statements or omissions in violation of the federal securities laws.



Triggering Events:

1. November 12, 2024 – P3 reported disappointing financial results in its Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC):

$15 million in negative adjusted EBITDA from a write-down of midyear risk adjustment receivables.





Additional $10 million in expenses from negative medical claims developments.





Another $10 million due to network and operating expenses.





Management said it would exit underperforming relationships and reduce its provider network by 20% .





and reduce its . The stock fell from $19.50 to $10.45, between November 12 and November 14, 2025, a decline of 46.4%.

2. March 28, 2025 – Annual Form 10-K disclosed:

In June 2024 , P3 received a civil investigative demand from the Department of Justice (DOJ) .





, P3 received a from the . The inquiry relates to marketing practices and remuneration for Medicare Advantage brokers, agents, agencies and related third parties.



