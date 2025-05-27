Intrado Launches Public Safety Advisory Council to Guide Innovation in 9-1-1 and Emergency Response

New Advisory Council Unites Former Boston Police Commissioner, FCC Bureau Chief and Industry Pioneers to Improve Emergency Response Outcomes and Shape the Future of Next-Gen 9-1-1 Tech

LONGMONT, Colo., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in emergency response communications, has launched a Public Safety Advisory Council to directly shape the development of breakthrough emergency response technologies. Through expert insights and recommendations, the Council will inform and help advance Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) capabilities and the evolution of modern public safety infrastructure.

“This Council is a powerhouse of expertise and insight. We’re honored to collaborate with these accomplished leaders to build smarter, faster, and more secure public safety solutions,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Intrado. “We are shaping tomorrow’s global safety standards and pioneering new technological frontiers, from connected vehicle and NG9-1-1 applications to cybersecurity and law enforcement support.”

Intrado’s Public Safety Advisory Council members represent the full spectrum of modern emergency response and cutting-edge NG9-1-1 operations. The group consists of law enforcement, government authorities, policymakers and private industry leaders. Members of the Council include:

Edward F. Davis , former Police Commissioner of the City of Boston and 35-year law enforcement veteran currently serving as President and CEO of The Ed Davis Company, a security services and emergency preparedness consultancy.

, former Police Commissioner of the City of Boston and 35-year law enforcement veteran currently serving as President and CEO of The Ed Davis Company, a security services and emergency preparedness consultancy. Maggie Goodrich , former CIO of Public Safety for the City of Los Angeles who now consults on government, law and policy, as well as emergency response operational challenges and transformation as the CEO and Co-Founder of TacLogix.

, former CIO of Public Safety for the City of Los Angeles who now consults on government, law and policy, as well as emergency response operational challenges and transformation as the CEO and Co-Founder of TacLogix. Andrew Hart , CEO of SBD Automotive, which has advised over 50 automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to support development of smart, safe and sustainable vehicle technology.

, CEO of SBD Automotive, which has advised over 50 automotive manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to support development of smart, safe and sustainable vehicle technology. Debra Jordan, former Chief of the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, where she oversaw emergency management, cybersecurity, disaster preparedness, and the protection of critical communications infrastructure.

"Next-generation emergency communications are fundamentally changing how first responders receive critical information and respond to crisis situations," said Edward F. Davis, CEO of The Ed Davis Company and former Boston Police Commissioner. "I'm excited to help accelerate technologies that will save more lives and dramatically improve response times alongside the innovative Intrado team and my distinguished colleagues on the Public Safety Advisory Council."

"The emergency response landscape is experiencing its most dramatic technological transformation in decades, with tools such as AI-powered 9-1-1 systems delivering new life-saving capabilities," said Maggie Goodrich, CEO and Co-Founder of TacLogix. "I'm eager to help accelerate solutions that bridge the gap between emerging technologies and the real-world challenges facing emergency responders every day by joining Intrado’s Council."

For more information about Intrado’s industry-leading public safety technology innovations and NG9-1-1 communication solutions, as well as how Intrado is supporting the advancement of global public safety infrastructure, visit: www.intrado.com.

About Intrado

Intrado is the essential partner for those committed to saving lives and protecting communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com .

