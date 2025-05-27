IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The BioMedWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The BioMedWire Podcast delivers dynamic interviews with industry experts at the forefront of pharmaceutical and biotech advancement. The latest episode features Gareth Sheridan, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB), a company engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products.

During the interview, Sheridan provided an introduction to Nutriband’s business model.

“We’re a pharmaceutical company specifically focused on transdermal technology… Our core focus is on a segment of the industry that has been overlooked and underrepresented for quite some time now – adequate pain management in the transdermal space. We’re all familiar and aware of the opiate scandals over the last 10 years and the fallout from that. It resulted in a very negative opiate stigma surrounding all of pain management, but the real fallout was actually a lack of adequate care for pain patients. We’re tackling this head-on with our AVERSA™ technology.”

“It is a platform tech that we’ve developed internally that can be applied to any pain patch medication with the goal of making them very difficult to abuse. Because of that, we’re also making these medications accessible to patients who have had their access cut in recent years… Our first application for AVERSA is a fentanyl patch. Fentanyl is a scary word in a lot of people’s vocabulary, but, when used correctly, fentanyl is a very effective pain medication… Unfortunately, because of the fallout from the opiate scandals we’ve seen in recent years, these types of products have been faced with a major reluctance when it comes to prescribers, insurance companies, and payers. Nobody wants to deal with the liability issues associated with these products.”

“You saw companies actually getting out of the space and moving on, but the people who felt the fallout from this were actually the pain patient themselves. Prescription rates are down an astronomical number since their height in 2016, when fentanyl patches, for example, were about a $4 billion a year market. They're under $1 billion a year now in terms of market size, but the patient population requiring access to these medications has not reduced by 75%. We're looking at a massive disconnect between adequate management and adequate care for patients on prescription rates. That's something that we'll tackle head-on with our AVERSA technology.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and Gareth Sheridan, Co-Founder and CEO of Nutriband, to learn more about the company’s development pipeline, as well as the unique ways AVERSA helps address abuse of pain medication.

About Nutriband Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company’s lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Nutriband.com

