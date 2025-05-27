Nicolas of Palm Beach Partners with Filipina Pop Star Eylsia to Launch New Direct-to-Consumer Engagement Strategy

Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach Nicolas of Palm Beach 18kt Gold-Plated Necklace

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicolas of Palm Beach, a luxury brand recognized for its distinctive style and innovation, is launching a new artist collaboration and marketing strategy in partnership with Filipina pop artist Eylsia. The initiative aims to reach a wider audience by connecting luxury fashion with global music culture.

Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach, stated, “This new direction represents a shift in how we approach luxury branding. Rather than relying solely on traditional advertising or high-profile events, we’re engaging directly with the fans who drive culture.”

As part of the campaign, select fans and new customers will have the opportunity to receive a signature necklace featuring the Nicolas of Palm Beach emblem. According to Pamintuan, the brand will distribute up to one million units over the course of the program, with participants covering only a nominal shipping and handling fee.

The campaign coincides with the release of Eylsia’s latest single, “Red Flags”, which explores themes of self-discovery and resilience. The song is accompanied by a visually striking music video, further reinforcing the brand’s connection to powerful storytelling and contemporary artistry.

“This approach recognizes the value of authentic fan engagement and marks a departure from conventional marketing models in the luxury space,” added Pamintuan. “Eylsia's audience represents a powerful cultural force, and we are excited to celebrate that.”

The initiative, supported by Worldipi.com, reflects the group’s broader mission to combine advanced marketing technologies with consumer-driven outreach.

Further information about the collaboration and upcoming promotions will be available through Nicolas of Palm Beach’s official website and social media channels.

About NICOLAS OF PALM BEACH

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.



About WORLDIPI.COM

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world’s most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

