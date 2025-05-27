Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market On Track For Steady 5.9% CAGR Through 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market | DataM Intelligence

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The cardiac monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% between 2024 and 2031. As cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of mortality worldwide, innovations in remote and point-of-care monitoring are transforming how clinicians detect, manage, and prevent cardiac events.Market Overview:Cardiac monitoring devices ranging from traditional Holter monitors and event recorders to implantable loop recorders and sophisticated remote wearable sensors enable continuous or intermittent surveillance of heart activity. Fueled by an aging global population, rising incidence of heart disease, and growing demand for home-based care, these technologies are becoming integral to modern cardiology. Market Drivers:• Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases• Age-related cardiac conditions increase• Shift Toward Home-Based and Remote Monitoring• Technological Advancements• Healthcare Cost ContainmentMarket Segment Insights:Among the various device categories, ECG Holter monitors are forecasted to grow at the fastest pace through 2030, thanks to improvements in comfort, extended wear times, and integration with cloud-based analytics. Implantable loop recorders follow closely, favored for their long-term monitoring capability in patients with unexplained syncope or cryptogenic stroke. Wearable patches and smart garments are also gaining traction, offering non-invasive, user-friendly options for continuous ECG capture.By Product Type (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, ECG Holter Monitors, Event Monitoring Systems, Implantable Loop Recorders, Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, OthersBy End User (Hospitals, Market Size Analysis, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Wearable patches and smart garments are also gaining traction, offering non-invasive, user-friendly options for continuous ECG capture.By Product Type (Resting ECG Devices, Stress ECG Devices, ECG Holter Monitors, Event Monitoring Systems, Implantable Loop Recorders, Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, OthersBy End User (Hospitals, Market Size Analysis, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)Geographical Analysis:North America leads the global cardiac monitoring devices market, driven by high cardiovascular disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. According to the American Heart Association, CVD accounted for nearly 800,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2017, and projections suggest that by 2035 more than 130 million adults approximately 45.1 percent of the U.S. population, will suffer from some form of heart disease. Canada mirrors these trends, with government initiatives supporting telehealth and remote patient monitoring. Together, the U.S. and Canada represent a mature market where clinicians and patients increasingly embrace remote cardiac surveillance.In Europe, stringent regulatory frameworks and growing telemedicine adoption bolster market expansion, particularly in Western Europe. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, with countries such as Japan, China, and India investing heavily in digital health infrastructure to meet rising cardiac care needs. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are also poised for growth, though at a slower pace, as healthcare access and reimbursement mechanisms continue to evolve.With cardiovascular disease remaining a global health challenge, the cardiac monitoring devices market is set for sustained growth through 2031. By combining advanced sensors, wireless connectivity, and predictive analytics, these technologies are reshaping patient care enabling earlier interventions, personalized therapy adjustments, and improved quality of life for millions worldwide. Market Players:Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Biotronik, Livanova, Hill-Rom Holdings, Schiller, and Biotelemetry.Recent Development:In February 2025 Philips agreed to sell its Emergency Care business to Bridgefield Capital, refocusing its strategy and freeing resources to invest further in remote cardiac monitoring systems and digital health platforms.In May 2024 WearLinq acquired AMI Cardiac Monitoring, LLC, expanding its clinical service offerings nationwide and integrating AMI's expertise with WearLinq's FDA-cleared six-lead eWave ECG deviceIn June 2024 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) closed its $4.2 billion purchase of Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group, adding AI-enabled hemodynamic and cardiac monitoring solutions to its connected care lineupIn October 2024 Boston Scientific announced the $1.75 billion acquisition of Baylis Medical Company, enhancing its electrophysiology and heart-device portfolios with Baylis's interventional technologies 