Precision Medicine Market Set to Nearly Triple to USD 300.50 Billion By 2033 | DataM Intelligence

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The precision medicine market , valued at US$ 98.87 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 300.50 billion by 2033, with a robust CAGR of 13.2% during 2025 to 2033. The precision medicine market is fueled by breakthroughs in genomic technologies, big data analytics, and targeted therapies.Market Overview:Precision medicine dominates patients genetic, environmental, and lifestyle information to design customized prevention and treatment strategies. Rapid advances in sequencing technologies, cloud-based data platforms, and AI-driven bioinformatics are making personalized care more accessible worldwide.Get Detailed Premium Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/precision-medicine-market Market Drivers:• Advancements in Genomic Technologies• Big Data Analytics and Bioinformatics• Growing Chronic Disease Burden• Regulatory Support and Reimbursement Policies• Collaborative Research InitiativesPrecision Medicine Market Segmentation:o By Technology• Big Data Analytics• Bioinformatics• Gene Sequencing• Drug Discovery• Otherso By Application• Diagnostics• Therapeutics• OthersGeographical Analysis:North America was forecast to hold 45.6 % of the global precision medicine market in 2024. The region’s leadership is suported by high incidence of chronic diseases approximately 1.9 million new cancer cases were reported in the U.S. in 2023 and by strong public and private funding for genomics and biopharma research. Cutting-edge medical centers in the U.S. and Canada continue to pioneer large-scale sequencing programs and real-world evidence studies, fostering rapid adoption of personalized diagnostics and treatments.Key Developments:• April 2025 – Fortis Healthcare inaugurated the Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine in India, integrating advanced sequencing and bioinformatics into oncology, cardiology, and neurology care to broaden precision medicine access.• April 2025 – McKesson launched its Precision Care Companion (PCC) platform, equipping oncology practices with tailored education, operational best practices, and analytics on biomarker testing rates to streamline the integration of precision protocols.• January 2025 – Caris Life Sciences and Ontada entered a comprehensive collaboration to advance molecular research in cancer care, combining real-world evidence with point-of-care diagnostics to accelerate therapy personalization.• March 2024 – Mirador Therapeutics emerged with US$ 400 million in Series A funding led by ARCH Venture Partners, deploying its Mirador360 engine to fast-track drug discovery and diagnostic programs for immune-mediated inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.• January 2024 – Siemens Healthineers and the Indian Institute of Science unveiled the Computational Data Sciences Collaborative Lab to develop AI-driven tools for neuroimaging segmentation and population-level disease insights.Major Players:Leading companies shaping the precision medicine arena include:• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.• AstraZeneca plc• Pfizer Inc.• GSK plc• Biogen Inc.• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company• Abbott Laboratories• Merck & Co., Inc.• BGI GenomicsAs precision medicine moves from promise to practice, patients stand to benefit from therapies that are safer, more effective, and tailored to their individual biology. Continued innovation in genomic assays, data analytics, and cross-sector partnerships will be crucial to unlocking the full potential of personalized care. By harnessing the power of patient-specific insights, healthcare systems worldwide can not only improve clinical outcomes but also optimize resource utilization, driving the next era of medical breakthroughs.Looking For Full Report? Get It Here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=precision-medicine-market Related Reports:

