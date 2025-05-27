NewGen Announces Strategic Expansion with Services Tailored for Indian Medical Tourists

First Fertility PGS Center Limited launches culturally tailored fertility services in Thailand's growing medical tourism sector

BANGKOK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, First Fertility PGS Center Limited (“First Fertility”), has launched a strategic expansion initiative targeting the Indian medical tourism market for fertility treatments.

This initiative positions NewGen to capitalize on Thailand's rapidly growing fertility tourism sector, which has emerged as a preferred destination for international patients seeking advanced reproductive care. According to ResearchAndMarkets, the global fertility tourism market was valued at US$709 million in 2023 and is projected to reach approximately US$13.08 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate of 30.34%. Thailand's appeal stems from its combination of world-class medical infrastructure, cost-effective treatments, and regulatory framework that permits comprehensive fertility services.

Building on this market opportunity, First Fertility has developed specialized services specifically designed to address the unique cultural and medical needs of Indian patients. The center now features a dedicated Indian hospitality lounge equipped with culturally familiar amenities, Hindi-speaking customer service and medical consultation teams, and comprehensive fertility treatments including family balance through IVF, which is legally available in Thailand but restricted in India. These tailored services create a comfortable, culturally sensitive environment while providing access to advanced reproductive technologies that may not be readily available in patients' home countries.

Thailand's strategic advantages as a medical tourism destination continue to drive sector growth, supported by the country's advanced healthcare infrastructure, progressive regulatory environment, and supportive tourism policies that include visa-free entry for Indian nationals. First Fertility leverages these national advantages while addressing the specific gap in culturally tailored fertility care for Indian patients, who represent a significant and underserved segment of the regional medical tourism market.

Mr. Siu Wing Fung Alfred, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of NewGen, commented, “This strategic initiative represents a natural extension of our commitment to providing world-class fertility care while capitalizing on significant market opportunities in Southeast Asia. Thailand's progressive regulatory environment, combined with our subsidiary's established expertise in fertility treatments and our new India-focused services, positions us exceptionally well to serve the growing demand from Indian medical tourists seeking advanced reproductive care in a culturally welcoming environment.”

About NewGen

NewGen is a comprehensive fertility services provider in Asia helping couples and individuals obtain access to fertility treatments. With a mission to aid couples and individuals in building families regardless of fertility challenges, NewGen has dedicated itself to creating increased access to infertility treatment and providing comprehensive fertility services for its customers. NewGen’s management team collectively has over a decade of experience in the fertility industry. NewGen’s clinics are located in Thailand, Cambodia, and Kyrgyzstan, and present a full suite of services for its patients, including comprehensive infertility and assisted reproductive technology treatments, egg and sperm donation, and surrogacy, in the appropriate jurisdictions, respectively. To learn more, visit www.newgenivf.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company’s future service offerings, and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company’s ability to deploy its technology, identify and realize additional business opportunities and increase its market share, or changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates or intends to expand into. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

