AutoZone 3rd Quarter Total Company Same Store Sales Increase 5.4%; Domestic Same Store Sales Increase 5.0%; EPS of $35.36

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.5 billion for its third quarter (12 weeks) ended May 10, 2025, an increase of 5.4% from the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:

      Constant Currency       Constant Currency
  12 Weeks   12 Weeks*   36 Weeks   36 Weeks*
               
Domestic 5.0 %   5.0 %   2.4 %   2.4 %
International (9.2 %)   8.1 %   (5.7 %)   10.4 %
Total Company 3.2 %   5.4 %   1.4 %   3.4 %
* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.          
           

For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.7%, a decrease of 77 basis points vs the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was negatively impacted by higher inventory shrink, higher commercial mix, new distribution center startup costs and a 21-basis point ($8 million net) non-cash LIFO impact. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.3% versus last year at 32.2%. Deleverage was primarily driven by an increase in our self-insurance expense and investments to support our growth initiatives.

Operating profit decreased 3.8% to $866.2 million. Net income for the quarter decreased 6.6% over the same period last year to $608.4 million, while diluted earnings per share decreased 3.6% to $35.36.

Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 70 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $3,571, for a total investment of $250.3 million. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had $1.1 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

The Company’s inventory increased 10.8% over the same period last year driven by new store growth and our same store sales growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $142 thousand versus negative $168 thousand last year and negative $161 thousand last quarter.

“I would like to thank all of our AutoZoners across the globe for their efforts in delivering strong sales results. We continue to be pleased with our strategy to grow our domestic and international DIY and Commercial sales. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial continued to perform well and sales accelerated meaningfully from the previous quarter. Our international business also continued to deliver strong results, as same store sales grew 8.1% on a constant currency basis. While currency rate moves continued to pressure reported sales and earnings, we believe our international operations are positioned well as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. While our gross margins were pressured this quarter, we believe we will drive improvement as our new distribution centers ramp up and we continue to drive higher merchandise margins. We are excited about our momentum heading into the last quarter of the fiscal year, and we are well prepared for our summer selling season. As we continue to invest aggressively in our business, we remain committed to achieving our targeted return on capital for each investment. Our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow will deliver strong shareholder value,” said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.

During the quarter ended May 10, 2025, AutoZone opened 54 new stores in the U.S., 25 in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 84 net new stores. As of May 10, 2025, the Company had 6,537 stores in the U.S., 838 in Mexico and 141 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,516.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52323 through June 10, 2025.

This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense (“EBITDAR”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com

     
AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025    
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations        
3rd Quarter, FY2025            
(in thousands, except per share data)            
    GAAP Results    
    12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended    
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024    
             
Net sales   $ 4,464,339     $ 4,235,485      
Cost of sales     2,110,816       1,969,963      
Gross profit     2,353,523       2,265,522      
Operating, SG&A expenses     1,487,349       1,365,341      
Operating profit (EBIT)     866,174       900,181      
Interest expense, net     111,285       104,422      
Income before taxes     754,889       795,759      
Income tax expense     146,449       144,033      
Net income   $ 608,440     $ 651,726      
Net income per share:            
Basic   $ 36.33     $ 37.73      
Diluted   $ 35.36     $ 36.69      
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     16,746       17,273      
Diluted     17,207       17,761      
             
             
             
Year-To-Date 3rd Quarter, FY2025            
(in thousands, except per share data)            
    GAAP Results    
    36 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended    
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024    
             
Net sales   $ 12,695,991     $ 12,284,888      
Cost of sales     5,946,010       5,725,698      
Gross profit     6,749,981       6,559,190      
Operating, SG&A expenses     4,335,891       4,067,163      
Operating profit (EBIT)     2,414,090       2,492,027      
Interest expense, net     327,736       298,426      
Income before taxes     2,086,354       2,193,601      
Income tax expense     425,057       433,382      
Net income   $ 1,661,297     $ 1,760,219      
Net income per share:            
Basic   $ 98.80     $ 100.96      
Diluted   $ 96.17     $ 98.11      
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic     16,815       17,434      
Diluted     17,274       17,941      
             
             
             
Selected Balance Sheet Information            
(in thousands)            
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024   August 31, 2024
             
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 268,625     $ 275,358     $ 298,172  
Merchandise inventories     6,822,881       6,155,300       6,155,218  
Current assets     7,985,711       7,289,452       7,306,759  
Property and equipment, net     6,727,218       6,049,059       6,183,539  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     3,145,590       3,097,047       3,057,780  
Total assets     18,621,983       17,108,432       17,176,538  
Accounts payable     7,887,417       7,369,673       7,355,701  
Current portion of debt     -       500,000       -  
Current liabilities     9,465,535       9,192,587       8,714,243  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     3,020,664       2,963,026       2,960,174  
Debt, less current portion     8,853,110       8,496,288       9,024,381  
Stockholders' deficit     (3,974,405 )     (4,838,237 )     (4,749,614 )
Working capital     (1,479,824 )     (1,903,135 )     (1,407,484 )
             


AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025            
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations                
                   
Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR                  
(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)                  
    Trailing 4 Quarters          
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024          
Net income   $ 2,563,505     $ 2,625,060            
Add: Interest expense     480,888       407,153            
Income tax expense     666,378       682,310            
EBIT     3,710,771       3,714,523            
                   
Add: Depreciation and amortization     591,126       532,906            
Rent expense(1)     465,339       425,291            
Share-based expense     120,516       102,012            
EBITDAR   $ 4,887,752     $ 4,774,732            
                   
Debt   $ 8,853,110     $ 8,996,288            
Financing lease liabilities     407,487       344,966            
Add: Rent x 6(1)     2,792,034       2,551,746            
Adjusted debt   $ 12,052,631     $ 11,893,000            
                   
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR     2.5       2.5            
                   
Adjusted After-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)                  
(in thousands, except ROIC)                  
    Trailing 4 Quarters          
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024          
Net income   $ 2,563,505     $ 2,625,060            
Adjustments:                  
Interest expense     480,888       407,153            
Rent expense(1)     465,339       425,291            
Tax effect(2)     (194,922 )     (171,484 )          
Adjusted after-tax return   $ 3,314,810     $ 3,286,020            
                   
Average debt(3)   $ 8,987,683     $ 8,243,879            
Average stockholders' deficit(3)     (4,538,590 )     (4,708,140 )          
Add: Rent x 6(1)     2,792,034       2,551,746            
Average financing lease liabilities(3)     385,328       306,316            
Invested capital   $ 7,626,455     $ 6,393,801            
                   
Adjusted after-tax ROIC     43.5 %     51.4 %          
                   
(1) The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended May 10, 2025 and May 4, 2024.
 		         
                   
    Trailing 4 Quarters          
(in thousands)   May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024          
Total lease cost, per ASC 842   $ 625,740     $ 558,627            
Less: Financing lease interest and amortization     (117,287 )     (97,717 )          
Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance     (43,114 )     (35,619 )          
         
Rent expense   $ 465,339     $ 425,291            
                       
(2) Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended May 10, 2025, and May 4, 2024 was 20.6%.          
(3)All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.          
                   
Other Selected Financial Information                  
(in thousands)                  
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024          
Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)   $ 38,070,948     $ 36,275,471            
Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)     1,079,052       1,374,529            
                   
Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)     155,512       154,938            
                   
Shares outstanding, end of quarter     16,724       17,144            
                   
    12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended  
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024   May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024  
                   
Depreciation and amortization   $ 144,696     $ 129,224     $ 415,787   $ 374,416  
                   
Cash flow from operations     769,030       669,480       2,164,582     1,933,866  
                   
Capital spending     345,886       235,103       885,623     725,910  
                   



AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations            
Selected Operating Highlights                
                 
Store Count & Square Footage                
                 
    12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024   May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024
Domestic:                
Beginning stores     6,483       6,332       6,432       6,300  
Stores opened     54       32       105       68  
Stores closed     -       -       -       (4 )
Ending domestic stores     6,537       6,364       6,537       6,364  
                 
Relocated stores     2       -       5       3  
                 
Stores with commercial programs     6,011       5,843       6,011       5,843  
                 
Square footage (in thousands)     43,459       42,078       43,459       42,078  
                                 
Mexico:                
Beginning stores     813       751       794       740  
Stores opened     25       12       44       23  
Ending Mexico stores     838       763       838       763  
                 
Brazil:                
Beginning stores     136       108       127       100  
Stores opened     5       1       14       9  
Ending Brazil stores     141       109       141       109  
                 
Total     7,516       7,236       7,516       7,236  
                 
Total Company stores opened, net     84       45       163       96  
                 
Square footage (in thousands)     50,761       48,567       50,761       48,567  
Square footage per store     6,754       6,712       6,754       6,712  
                 
Sales Statistics                
(in thousands, except sales per average square foot)                
    12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended   Trailing 4 Quarters   Trailing 4 Quarters
Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil) May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024   May 10, 2025 (1)   May 4, 2024
Sales per average store   $ 586     $ 576     $ 2,514     $ 2,472  
Sales per average square foot   $ 87     $ 86     $ 373     $ 369  
                 
Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)                
Total auto parts sales   $ 4,378,327     $ 4,156,411     $ 18,545,257     $ 17,647,873  
% Increase vs. LY     5.3 %     3.5 %     5.1 %     5.0 %
                 
Domestic Commercial                
Total domestic commercial sales   $ 1,270,332     $ 1,147,113     $ 5,112,930     $ 4,719,208  
% Increase vs. LY     10.7 %     3.3 %     8.3 %     3.9 %
                 
Average sales per program per week   $ 17.7     $ 16.4     $ 16.3     $ 16.0  
% Increase vs. LY     7.9 %     (2.4 %)     1.9 %     (1.2 %)
                 
All Other, including ALLDATA                
All other sales   $ 86,012     $ 79,074     $ 356,114     $ 327,633  
% Increase vs. LY     8.8 %     7.1 %     8.7 %     8.1 %
         
(1) Fiscal 2024 results include an additional week of sales of approximately $359.1 million for Total Auto Parts, $95.7 million for Domestic Commercial and $6.7 million for All Other. Sales per average store and sales per square foot benefited from the additional week by $49K and $7K, respectively.
                 
    12 Weeks Ended   12 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended   36 Weeks Ended
Same store sales (2)   May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024   May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024
Domestic     5.0 %     0.0 %     2.4 %     0.5 %
International     (9.2 %)     18.1 %     (5.7 %)     22.2 %
Total Company     3.2 %     1.9 %     1.4 %     2.7 %
                 
International - Constant Currency     8.1 %     9.3 %     10.4 %     10.2 %
Total Company - Constant Currency     5.4 %     0.9 %     3.4 %     1.5 %
                 
(2) Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate.
                             
                 
                 
Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)                
    as of   as of        
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024        
Accounts payable/inventory     115.6 %     119.7 %        
                 
(in thousands)                
Inventory   $ 6,822,881     $ 6,155,300          
Inventory per store     908       851          
Net inventory (net of payables)     (1,064,536 )     (1,214,373 )        
Net inventory/per store     (142 )     (168 )        
                 
    Trailing 5 Quarters        
    May 10, 2025   May 4, 2024        
Inventory turns     1.4 x     1.4 x        



