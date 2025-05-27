Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,361 in the last 365 days.

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation and host 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held June 3-5, 2025, in New York City. 

Presentation details:

Date: Thursday, June 5th
Time: 4:20-4:50 PM ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/edap/1824368

The live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website here.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com.

Company Contact
Blandine Confort
Investor Relations / Legal Affairs
EDAP TMS SA
+33 4 72 15 31 50
bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EDAP to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more