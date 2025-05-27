Global DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market To Reach $2.05 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 11.7%

The Business Research Company

Unprecedented growth has been observed in the DDoS distributed denial of service protection hardware equipment market size in the recent years. Reports suggest that the market which was valued at $1.18 billion in 2024 is expected to surge to $1.32 billion in 2025. This remarkable compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.0% is an outcome of numerous factors. The accentuated focus on cybersecurity, rise in cyber threats, burgeoning instances of multi-vector DDoS attacks, and swift digitalization of businesses are pivotal in propelling this historic period growth.

What Does The Future Hold For The DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market?

The DDoS protection hardware equipment market is poised for impressive growth in the ensuing years. Forecasts predict a leap to $2.05 billion by 2029, marking a sturdy compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. The factors contributing to the projected growth include an increase in AI-driven security solutions, surging demand for managed security services, expansion of online services, and a heightened reliance on cloud computing. Moreover, the forecast period could also witness several trends like strategic partnership in innovation, innovative DDoS mitigation in telecom and finance, stimulation in security methods, and bolder investment in cybersecurity resilience.

So, What Drives The DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market?

The ever-increasing complexity and frequency of cyber threats are likely to boost the growth trajectory of the DDoS protection hardware equipment market. Cyber threats, or potential malicious activities or attacks aimed at compromising the integrity, confidentiality, or availability of computer systems, networks, and data, have seen a notable rise with the digital transformation boom. This transformation has led to the integration of more devices and systems, providing cybercriminals with a broader exploitation surface. The DDoS protection hardware steps in here to detect and filter malicious traffic and prevent DDoS attacks from ravaging networks. Moreover, such equipment ensures service availability.

Considering the United Kingdom for instance, in April 2023, the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, highlighted that in the last 12 months, 11% of businesses and 8% of charities fell victim to cybercrime. The incidence was even higher amongst medium-sized businesses 26%, large businesses 37%, and high-income charities 25%. Hence, the escalating complexity and incidence of cyber threats are set to fuel the growth of the DDoS protection hardware equipment market.

Who Are The Key Players In The DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market?

Several major companies operating in the sector include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., F5 Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., NetScout Systems Inc., Ribbon Communications Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Radware Ltd., A10 Networks Inc., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., NSFOCUS Technologies Group Co. Ltd., Allot Ltd., Corero Network Security plc, NetScaler Inc., Hangzhou DPTech Technologies Co. Ltd.

What New Developments Can Be Seen In The DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market?

Companies operating within the DDoS protection hardware equipment market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as network threat detectors, to enhance detection and mitigation of DDoS attacks in real-time. For instance, in October 2024, UK-based security systems services company, Corero Network Security, launched the Network Threat Detector NTD 3400. This scalable 400G DDoS protection appliance offers enhanced connectivity and reduced power consumption. It simplifies network infrastructure and offers flexible deployment options to meet future bandwidth demands. Corero also initiated a Trade-In Program, offering substantial discounts for customers upgrading from older or competing systems, making the transition to next-generation DDoS protection solutions easier.

What Segments Define The DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market?

The DDoS protection hardware equipment market report segments the industry by Type Standalone DDoS Appliances, Integrated DDoS Protection Appliances, Application Network Protection, Application Protection, Endpoint Application, and End-User BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others. There are additional subsegments within Standalone DDoS Appliances On-Premise DDoS Protection Appliances, Cloud-Based DDoS Protection Appliances and Integrated DDoS Protection Appliances Hybrid DDoS Protection Appliances, Managed DDoS Protection Appliances.

Which Region Leads In The DDoS Protection Hardware Equipment Market?

North America was the largest region in the DDoS protection hardware equipment market in 2024, followed by regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

