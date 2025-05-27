Jeffs’ Brands Prepares for Official Launch of Fort’s AI-Based Pest Control App on the Apple iOS and Android Platforms

Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, is preparing for the official launch of its innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered pest control mobile application on the Apple iOS and Android platforms.

The Fort app, designed by Fort Products Limited (“Fort”), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, has successfully launched on the Apple App Store and is now available for download. Additionally, the Android version has been submitted to Google Play and is currently under review and is anticipated to be available for download on Google Play soon.

The Fort app supports users with AI-driven pest identification and provides tailored treatment recommendations and is part of Jeffs’ Brands’ commitment to expanding its direct-to-consumer digital offerings. The Fort app assists users in identifying household pests using AI and provides customized treatment solutions based on pest type, infestation severity, and user preferences. Furthermore, the app offers curated product suggestions, featuring Fort’s proprietary pest control solutions, enhancing the user experience and driving product engagement.

“The forthcoming official launch of the Fort app on these major mobile platforms represents a pivotal step in our digital transformation strategy,” said Victor Hakmon, CEO of Jeffs’ Brands. “By integrating advanced AI technology into our product offerings, we aim to provide accessible and effective pest control solutions directly to consumers, thereby strengthening our market position and fostering growth.”

The Company will provide further updates upon the official launch of the Fort app on the Google Play Store.

About Jeffs’ Brands Ltd

Jeffs' Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands Ltd visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the timing and anticipated benefits of the approval and launch of the Fort app, including that it marks a pivotal step in Jeffs’ Brands’ digital transformation strategy and commitment to expand its direct-to-consumer digital presence and that the launch of Fort’s app represents a significant step forward in the Company’s mission to deliver accessible, and effective pest control solutions directly to consumers,. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow its brands and product offerings, including by acquiring new brands; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel, including the recent attacks by Hamas, Iran, and other terrorist organizations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025 and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

