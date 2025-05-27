IBN Technologies Wins the Prestigious 11th Edition of India SME 100 Awards

IBn Technologies- Managed Cloud Services

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies, a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions, has been honoured with the prestigious India SME 100 Award at the 11th Edition of the India SME 100 Awards ceremony. The award recognizes IBN Technologies for its outstanding contributions to the growth of India's Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), technological innovation, and business excellence.The India SME 100 Awards are presented annually by the India SME Forum, a national platform dedicated to empowering and promoting small and medium enterprises across India. The award is a testament to the hard work, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit that IBN Technologies has displayed in driving innovation and delivering impactful IT & Managed Cloud Services to clients across various sectors.“We are truly honoured to receive the India SME 100 Award, which reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the continuous pursuit of quality in every project we undertake,” said Mr Ajay Mehta, CEO of IBN Technologies. “This achievement is a result of the collective efforts of our dedicated team, and it further motivates us to continue providing high-quality services while contributing to the growth and success of SMEs across India.”Recognized for Innovation. Trusted for Results.Discover how our award-winning security and IT services can help elevate your business performance and cybersecurity readiness: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ IBN Technologies specializes in offering a wide range of Managed Cybersecurity Services and IT solutions, including cloud services, IT infrastructure management, IT consulting, managed services, KPO and BPO outsourcing services in finance and accounting, including CPAs, and hedge funds. Over the years, the company has developed a reputation for delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions that help businesses enhance their operational efficiency and scalability.The 11th Edition of the India SME 100 Awards took place, where several SMEs from across India were recognised for their innovative approaches to business, leadership, and contributions to their respective industries. The awards serve as a platform for SMEs to showcase their capabilities and gain recognition for their exceptional work in the competitive business landscape.As a proud recipient of the India SME 100 Award, IBN Technologies is poised to continue its journey of innovation and growth, further strengthening its position as a trusted IT partner for businesses of all sizes.About IBN TechnologiesIBN Technologies Ltd is a leading provider of IT solutions, specializing in cloud computing, managed cloud services, IT infrastructure management, cybersecurity, managed services, KPO and BPO outsourcing services in finance and accounting, including CPAs, hedge funds and more. With over 25 years of experience in the IT industry and holding ISO 9001:2015, 20000:2018, and 27001:2022 certifications, IBN Technologies is committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and customer-centric solutions to help businesses thrive in today's digital world and achieve sustainable growth.Contact Details:sales@cloudibn.com+917411782300+020-711-79586India: Global Delivery CentreIBN Technologies LimitedKohinoor House, 2nd floor,691/A/1B, Plot no. 7,Bibwewadi Road, Pune-411037

