Global Edge AI in Retail Market To Reach $64.29 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 30.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The edge artificial intelligence AI in retail market has seen a formidable growth over the past few years and forecasts suggest even greater progress. From $16.76 billion in 2024, the market is set to reach $21.99 billion by 2025, which indicates a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.2%. This remarkable surge can be attributed to several key factors such as the increasing adoption of Internet of Things IoT devices, a growing demand for real-time analytics, the rise in AI-powered customer engagement, burgeoning autonomous store concepts, and an increasing need for supply chain optimization.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Edge AI In Retail Market?

The edge AI in retail market is poised for even more growth over the next few years, with projections indicating a boom to $64.29 billion by 2029, marking a CAGR of 30.8%. Many factors contribute to this growth forecast – from emerging 5G networks, focus on personalized shopping experiences, and the rise of computer vision applications to increasing demand for AI-driven inventory management and expanding integration of edge AI with robotics. Further, advancements in edge computing capabilities, AI-driven checkout solutions, development of smart shelves and pricing systems, innovation in real-time customer behavior analysis, and advanced integration of edge AI with AR/VR are expected to be the primary trends in the forecast period.

What Drives The Growth Of Edge AI In Retail Market?

One of the major catalysts expected to fuel the Edge AI in retail market growth is the increasing number of connected devices. These are electronic devices that can share data and perform tasks over a network, typically the internet. The growing number of such devices is a result of broader adoption of Internet of Things IoT technologies by both businesses and consumers to enhance efficiency, automation, and real-time data exchange across various applications. Edge AI in retail boosts performance by enabling real-time data processing and decision-making at the device level, thus reducing latency and enhancing operational efficiency. For instance, ConsumerAffairs reported in 2024 that the average number of connected devices per U.S. household increased from 21 in 2022 to 25 in 2023. This increase is expected to drive the growth of the edge artificial intelligence AI in retail market.

Major Players In The Edge AI In Retail Market?

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, Zebra Technologies Corporation, SoundHound AI Inc., Mashgin Inc., Syntiant Corp., ClearBlade Inc. are few of the major industry leaders in the edge AI in retail market.

What's New In Edge AI In Retail Market Technology?

Companies operating in this sector have begun to explore foundational innovations, focusing on advanced on-device AI processing designed to enhance real-time decision-making and improve customer experiences. The Edge AI Camera launched by IndoAI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an India-based software company in September 2024 exemplifies such advancements. Integrated with their pioneering Appization platform, this next-generation smart camera allows real-time AI processing at the edge, facilitating instant analytics and decision-making without reliant on cloud infrastructure. This camera is ideal for sectors like retail, security, healthcare, and industrial automation. It ensures low latency, reduced bandwidth usage, and strong data privacy.

How Does Edge AI In Retail Market Segmentation Look Like?

The report delineates the edge AI in retail market with various segmentations:

1. By Component: Solution, Service

2. By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Chatbots, Image And Video Analytics, Swarm Intelligence

3. By Application: Customer Relationship Management CRM, Supply Chain And Logistics, Inventory Management, Product Optimization, In-Store Navigation, Payment And Pricing Analytics, Virtual Assistant, and Other Applications

4. By Sales Channel: Brick And Mortar, Omnichannel, Pure-Play Online Retailers

With subsegments of

1. By Solution: Hardware, Software, Platform and

2. By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

Understanding The Regional Dynamics Of The Edge AI In Retail Market?

North America led the edge AI in retail market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

