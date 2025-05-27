Global Beer Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 957.73 Million by 2030 – Says Mordor Intelligence

Global Beer Market Size & Drivers

The beer industry is driven by premium innovation, evolving Gen Z preferences, and enhanced consumer experiences to sustain competitive growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beer market is segmented by product type (lager, ale, other product types), category (standard & premium), distribution channel (on-off trade) & geography. According to a report on the beer market by Mordor Intelligence, the global beer market size is projected to reach USD 759.04 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.76% to reach USD 957.73 million by 2030. The global beer market is experiencing sustained growth, shaped by changes in consumer lifestyle, evolving drinking preferences, and expansion in product types. Shifts in alcohol consumption habits, the rise of non-traditional flavors, and the growth of organized retail are transforming the beer landscape.Growth is being led by diversification in offerings, including premium and low-alcohol variants, increased visibility across digital and retail channels, and the expansion of craft and gluten-free beer segments.Rising Demand for Craft BeerCraft beer has evolved from a niche product to a global movement. Consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific are showing growing interest in artisanal brewing, small-batch processes, and bold flavor profiles. Craft breweries have established a strong foothold by offering local identity, storytelling, and experimentation in flavors.According to Mordor Intelligence, the global craft beer market is estimated to reach 7.11 billion liters in 2025 and grow to 10.93 billion liters by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period. Microbreweries and brewpubs are accelerating this trend by enhancing local engagement and encouraging trial among younger consumers. The demand for low-alcohol and low-calorie craft beers is also contributing to volume growth. For more insights, see the craft beer market. Black Beer Market TrendsBlack beer is gaining renewed attention as drinkers become more curious about full-bodied, malt-forward styles. Often associated with robust taste and deep coloration, black beers are being embraced by both traditional beer lovers and new consumers looking to try something different.According to Mordor Intelligence, the black beer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2030. Europe holds the highest market share due to cultural heritage and established brewing traditions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing segment, with urban consumers increasingly open to experimenting with different beer formats. Local and regional brewers are responding by introducing dark beer variants in both mass and premium segments.Explore further in the black beer market - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/black-beer-market?utm_source=einpr Growth of the Gluten-Free Beer SegmentThe gluten-free beer category is expanding rapidly as more consumers prioritize health, dietary needs, and clean-label products. This segment appeals to those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, as well as health-conscious drinkers who prefer to limit gluten intake.According to Mordor Intelligence, the gluten-free beer market is forecast to reach USD 200.12 million in 2025 and grow at a CAGR of 14.65%, reaching USD 396.52 million by 2030. North America leads this market, driven by product innovation and rising awareness around digestive health. New product launches using alternative ingredients like sorghum, millet, rice, and buckwheat are broadening consumer choices. The trend is also gaining momentum in parts of Europe and Asia, where gluten sensitivity is becoming more widely recognized. To read more, visit the gluten-free beer market. Regional OutlookNorth America remains one of the leading regions in beer consumption, supported by a well-established craft beer culture and innovation across formats. The United States accounts for a strong share of both craft and gluten-free beer sales. Changing demographics and premiumization are key forces driving growth.Europe, particularly Germany, the UK, and Belgium, continues to be a mature and diverse beer market. Black beer maintains strong cultural relevance in several European countries. Craft beer, while growing at a slower pace than in North America, is supported by artisanal producers and tourism-related consumption.Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region across all major segments. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing cultural attitudes toward alcohol are fueling growth. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam are seeing strong investment in local brewing capacity and product diversification. Gluten-free beer is also gaining awareness in urban centers where health and wellness trends are taking hold.According to Mordor Intelligence, each region's unique consumer behavior and regulatory environment plays a role in shaping the demand for different beer types, making localized strategies critical for success.Key Market TrendsLow and No-Alcohol Beer: A growing number of consumers are moderating alcohol intake. This is opening up new avenues for low- and no-alcohol beers across all types.Sustainable Packaging: Breweries are investing in eco-friendly packaging like recyclable cans and biodegradable labels to align with consumer expectations.Online Sales Channels: Digital sales platforms and delivery apps are playing a stronger role in beer distribution, particularly post-pandemic.Flavor Innovation: Fruity, sour, spiced, and herb-infused beers are increasing in availability, appealing to consumers seeking variety and seasonality.Health-Driven Innovation: Gluten-free, low-carb, and organic beers are finding favor among wellness-focused consumers, especially in premium markets.ConclusionThe beer market is undergoing notable diversification. Traditional lagers are being supplemented by a wide array of beer styles that reflect the changing priorities of consumers around the world. Craft, black, and gluten-free beers are carving out their share by meeting consumer expectations on taste, quality, health, and identity.According to Mordor Intelligence, this evolving landscape presents new opportunities for brewers, distributors, and retailers to innovate and tailor products to regional demand. Companies that stay responsive to market signals—by expanding their offerings, embracing transparency, and focusing on premium and health-forward formats—are more likely to thrive.As consumption patterns continue to shift and brewing technologies advance, the global beer industry is positioned for consistent and balanced growth through 2030.Read more about the global beer market at - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/beer-market?utm_source=einpr About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

