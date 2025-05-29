Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC Expands Its Reach with Innovative Financing Solutions for U.S. Businesses

Commercial property loans Construction loan Hard money loans Soft Money Loans

Founded by Bruce Myles, the group helps hardworking business owners gain the lending support they need to sustain and grow their operations.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its founding in 2003, Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC has positioned itself as a valuable resource for business owners and real estate investors facing challenges with traditional financing. With a mission rooted in addressing the financing gap left by conventional banks, the company continues to offer alternative lending options to entrepreneurs, developers, and property owners across more than 40 states.Founded by Bruce Myles, the group was built on the premise that too many capable and hard-working business owners lacked access to the lending support necessary to sustain and grow their operations. Today, Proactive Commercial Lending Group continues to bridge that gap by offering flexible solutions and building strong national relationships with both private and institutional lenders.Addressing a Market Gap Left by Traditional BankingMany businesses that seek commercial loans encounter significant hurdles when approaching traditional banks. Regulatory limitations, conservative lending policies, and risk-averse decision-making often prevent borrowers from securing funding, even when the fundamentals of their business are sound. For years, these restrictions have limited the ability of businesses to expand, recover, or invest in long-term infrastructure. In particular, real estate developers working on large projects often find it difficult to secure a construction loan from a bank due to time-sensitive demands, low collateral, or a lack of recent credit history.Proactive Commercial Lending Group identified this pattern early. The team focused on structuring deals that reduce risk while helping business owners gain access to capital when banks were unwilling to move forward. Their process often includes financing for the acquisition and renovation of a property, followed by stabilization and long-term refinancing—steps that ultimately result in the kind of risk profile banks are willing to accept.This layered approach has led to many successful financing outcomes that would have otherwise stalled or failed. Over time, banks have shown increased willingness to refinance these properties once they are fully stabilized, effectively benefiting from the upfront work completed through Proactive’s funding model.National Private Lending Network Supports Broader AccessA key driver of growth for the company has been its nationwide network of private investors. These relationships make it possible to fund everything from small retail units to multi-million-dollar commercial property loans without relying solely on bank approval.This network enables Proactive Commercial Lending Group to serve a wide range of industries and property types, from hospitality and retail centers to multi-family housing and mixed-use developments.Proactive Commercial Lending Group also offers programs like hard money loans , which are based on asset value rather than borrower credit scores. These loans are often a good fit for buyers who need quick closings or who want to buy undervalued properties, improve them, and sell or refinance.These programs have proven to be a reliable alternative for borrowers who might not fit the strict guidelines of conventional institutions but still demonstrate the capacity to repay and manage their projects effectively.Ongoing Expansion Through Strong Industry RelationshipsThe ongoing success of Proactive Commercial Lending Group is tied not only to its investor relationships, but also to its growing collaborations with banks and institutional lenders nationwide. Over the past several years, the company has seen increased cooperation from traditional institutions interested in refinancing stabilized projects that were initially funded through private means.This pipeline of transitional financing supports long-term sustainability for borrowers while giving banks an opportunity to enter at a stage of reduced risk. It also allows borrowers to secure better terms once their projects are operational and producing steady income.The company's programs also include soft money loans , which offer more flexible terms than traditional bank financing but at lower rates than hard money options. These can be a strong fit for borrowers with some financial stability but unique needs, such as unconventional income streams or mixed-use properties.The company has remained focused on adapting to borrower needs and regulatory shifts. The team places particular emphasis on due diligence, local market understanding, and working alongside borrowers to prepare viable loan structures that make sense from both a financial and operational standpoint.In addition to direct lending, Proactive Commercial Lending Group also acts as a liaison between borrowers and commercial banks when appropriate, helping facilitate smooth transitions from initial funding to long-term refinancing options.About Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLCFounded in 2003 by Bruce Myles, Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC was established to address a critical gap in the commercial lending landscape. The company specializes in providing structured financing solutions to business owners and real estate investors who face challenges in securing loans through traditional banks.With a national network of private investors and internal lending programs, Proactive Commercial Lending Group serves clients across more than 40 U.S. states. Their goal is to help clients acquire, renovate, and stabilize properties, while creating opportunities for future refinancing through banks once the initial project risks have been addressed.The company is headquartered at 10004 Wurzbach, San Antonio, Texas 78230. For more information, contact Bruce Myles at [bmyles@proactivelendinggroup.com](mailto:bmyles@proactivelendinggroup.com) or call 877-251-4598.

