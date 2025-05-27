IBFD Appoints Three New Members to Board of Trustees

The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished experts to its Board of Trustees (BOT).

Amsterdam, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD) is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished experts to its Board of Trustees (BOT), strengthening its position as the “Home of International Taxation”.

Effective 17 May 2025, Juliane Kokott, Alexia Scott and Paolo Valerio Barbantini have joined the IBFD BOT, bringing a wealth of expertise in international taxation, law and policy. Their diverse backgrounds and esteemed careers will enhance IBFD’s mission of providing independent, high-quality research, analysis and data in the field of international taxation.

Juliane Kokott

Juliane Kokott is Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union since 2003. With a distinguished career in European and international law, she is a respected authority in tax regulation and compliance. Ms Kokott has published numerous scholarly articles and books on tax law and has been a keynote speaker at many international conferences. Her deep legal expertise and insights into the evolving landscape of tax law will provide valuable guidance to IBFD’s initiatives.

Alexia Scott

Alexia Scott is the Global Head of Tax at L’Oréal, the French cosmetics group, since 2013. She is a senior international tax executive with over 30 years of leadership in tax strategy, planning and compliance across globally recognized groups in different sectors (beauty, transport, automotive and civil work).

Ms Scott is a specialist in cross-border taxation and policy, dedicated to advancing sustainable fiscal strategies and promoting transparency. She has worked with various governments and international organizations to develop ESG-focused tax initiatives. IBFD will greatly benefit from her leadership in international corporate taxation.

Paolo Valerio Barbantini

Paolo Valerio Barbantini is Head of Tax of Fincantieri Group, a leading Italian multinational in shipbuilding, as from March 2024. Between 2018 and February 2024, he served the Italian Revenue Agency (Agenzia delle entrate) as Deputy Director General. From 2015 until January 2018, Mr Barbantini worked at the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration as coordinator of BEPS and developing countries, then as responsible for their engagement and launch of the Inclusive Framework on BEPS. Mr Barbantini's extensive experience in tax administration and tax policy development, as well as in international cooperation, will be invaluable to IBFD’s ongoing efforts in fostering innovative solutions for fiscal challenges.

“We are honoured to welcome these prominent members of our community to our Board of Trustees,” said IBFD CEO Jan Maarten Slagter. “Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental as IBFD continues to provide valuable and trusted insights and help to shape the future of international taxation.”

IBFD’s Board of Trustees oversees the overall management of the organization. It consists of highly experienced tax professionals, (former) government officials and professionals with relevant non-tax backgrounds from all corners of the world.

For more information about IBFD and its initiatives, visit the IBFD website.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading independent foundation specializing in international tax research, education and knowledge dissemination. With a global network of experts and institutions, IBFD provides unparalleled resources in cross-border taxation, policy and compliance.

