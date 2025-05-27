Press Release

Nokia accelerates mass market multi-Gig broadband with new high-density 25G PON line card

The new 16-port line card solution is optimized for mass market 25G PON, ensuring multi-gigabit can be delivered in a cost-effective way to everyone without compromise.

Nokia’s 25G PON line card, based on the Quillion chipset, supports GPON, XGS, and 25G PON, providing flexible upgrade options that can future-proof fiber access networks.

25G PON is the fastest, greenest and most cost-effective way to deliver multi-gig and 10G+ residential services.





27 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the launch of a new 25G PON high-density line card designed to deliver mass market, multi-gig, residential broadband services that users expect from a premium broadband experience. Supporting a diverse range of PON technology options, the new solution provides operators with a cost-effective way to deliver true 10Gb/s broadband services in a cost-effective way. The 16-port line card, based on Nokia’s Quillion chipset, supports GPON, XGS-PON, 25G PON and multi-PON variants like GPON + XGS-PON, XGS+25G PON and GPON + XGS + 25G PON on every port, giving operators the flexibility to seamlessly evolve with market demands.

The need for multi-gigabit is gaining momentum as operators look to move beyond providing sustained, average bandwidth toward differentiated services that can handle bursty, high-peak traffic demands and deliver superior customer experiences. End-users also increasingly seek high-speed upstream and downstream connectivity for real-time access to the cloud, gaming, home working and Wi-Fi 7. With 10G+ connectivity, games can be downloaded in minutes versus an hour with 1 Gigabit speeds, data and application in the cloud can be accessed instantaneously, and Wi-Fi 7 can be effectively backhauled.

“We’re helping operators deliver unbeatable multi-gigabit experiences today with our new 25G PON solution. It combines speed, scale, and efficiency — giving service providers an efficient path to new revenue streams, without having to rethink their entire network,” said Geert Heyninck, General Manager, Broadband Networks at Nokia.

“Being able to cost-effectively scale multi-gigabit and true 10Gb/s services across their entire residential subscriber base is critical for service providers in increasingly competitive broadband markets. The ability to offer the highest speeds, and handle high-peak traffic demands with the lowest latency and jitter is how providers will stand out from the crowd and keep subscribers happy,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell’Oro Group.

Expanding Nokia’s comprehensive 25G PON portfolio, the new line cards can be paired with Nokia’s fiber modems to provide a future-proof, cost-efficient, end-to-end solution for mass market 25G PON residential and enterprise service deployments. Today 20 operators, including Google Fiber, and Hong Kong Broadband are using Nokia’s proven 25G PON technology to address demand for faster broadband speeds.

“Fiber is a strategic asset that ensures our network can scale and adapt to changing customer needs. The ability to seamlessly upgrade from GPON to XGS-PON and now 25G PON, along with our unique coexistence technology, reflects our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. 25G PON strengthens our competitive position, enabling us to deliver high-speed, future-proof connectivity for businesses and an expanding base of residential customers who increasingly depend on fast, reliable broadband for cloud services, gaming, and immersive digital experiences,” said Veronica Bloodworth, EVP and Chief Network Officer at Frontier.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Nokia 25G PON

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.