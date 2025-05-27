More funding secured for Business Events Adelaide, as they record $117 million economic benefit this winter

Release date: 27/05/25

The 2025-26 State Budget will provide more than $10 million across the forward estimates for Business Events Adelaide to increase visitation and tourism to SA.

Business Events Adelaide is on track to generate $117 million for the State’s economy this winter as the organisation has reportedly secured 39 business events that are forecast to attract over 20,000 delegates to the State during the winter months.

Business Events Adelaide is a 50-year-old independent, not for profit, member-based organisation whose purpose is to win business events for South Australia, a valued and proven economic driver in both the long and short term.

The business event sector is worth more than $2.5 billion to SA, and Business Events Adelaide contributes approximately $330 million of that.

Beyond the high daily spend of delegates, business events provide an economic tail of multiplying benefits that often endure years into the future. Long-term benefits can be seen in research collaborations, business partnerships, company startups and even a contribution to population growth with the arrival of new professionals and skilled workers.

Following a successful campaign to attract more business events to South Australia during winter 2025, Business Events Adelaide is now offering outstanding deals for events held between June and August 2026.

The campaign offers a combination of great offers from the city’s venues and hotels, as well as access to bid funding for business events that align with Adelaide’s key economic sectors.

Quotes

Attributable to Treasurer, Stephen Mullighan

Business events such as conferences, trade shows, exhibitions and summits provide a great return on investment for South Australia as they attract high value international and interstate delegates who spend money on hotels, restaurants, transportation and attractions.

These events support job creation, stimulating employment in sectors like hospitality, retail, logistics, and event management.

Business events also give the opportunity to local businesses to gain access to global markets while local vendors also benefit directly from increased demand.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The State Government recognises the value of business events providing $10.9 million over four years in this year’s budget to Business Events Adelaide to increase visitation during the traditionally quieter winter months.

Business events like conferences and conventions are the bread and butter of our visitor economy, filling our hotels throughout the week with business delegates spending significantly more per person than leisure visitors.

With the investment in infrastructure, accommodation, unique quality offerings and experiences, Adelaide now represents an enviable blend of big city capability with a boutique, compact feel for business event organisers both domestically and overseas.

Attributable to Damien Kitto, CEO Business Events Adelaide

The campaign to attract more business events during winter 2025 contributed to more than $117 million of economic value to the State during the period. Over 20,000 delegates will fill hotel rooms between June and August, and it would be great to see this result replicated next winter to provide more confirmed business for our members.

This campaign seeks to continue the positive momentum generated by another record-breaking year of results.

We are grateful to the Malinauskas Government for their continued support, and business event organisers appreciate the alignment that we have – they really feel wanted. Adelaide is already affordable and flexible, with expertise in a whole host of key industry sectors. The city works perfectly as a business event destination, with hotels, venues and innovation precincts all within easy reach of one another and the deals put together by our members for this campaign make us even more compelling.

The combination of great value and a strong economic narrative has helped Adelaide reach new heights this year, and I would encourage anyone looking to place a business event next winter to come and find out why.