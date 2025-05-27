OwlTing Group Unveils AI-Powered OwlPay® Harbor™ for Stablecoin On/Off-Ramping

MCP-Embedded Integration Support, Smart APIs, and Robust Compliance Simplify Global Payments

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwlTing Group (the “Company”), a global blockchain fintech company, today announced an integration of AI features into its payment API infrastructure, OwlPay® Harbor™ (the “Platform”). This AI-driven technical support feature helps developers accelerate onboarding the Company’s API, which aims to provide secure on/off-ramping services to send, receive, and hold funds in U.S. dollars and USDC1 stablecoin for global payouts across over 100 countries2. With competitive fees and robust regulatory compliance coverage across over 30 U.S. states3, OwlPay® Harbor™ offers a trusted and scalable solution for businesses worldwide.

The newly adapted Model Context Protocol (MCP)4 tool, similar to a “USB-C port for AI models,” provides a unified approach for AI to get the real-time context with smarter responses, interacting with a human developer. This AI feature simplifies the process to integrate the Company’s API, lowers the onboarding time and maintenance efforts, and more importantly, allows developers to leverage their existing AI models without sharing sensitive data with external systems.

Global businesses such as banks, digital wallets, DeFi companies, or fintech providers that are seeking embedded crypto-to-fiat conversions will be able to offer their customers a seamless payment experience with their own products or platforms behind the scenes.

“We’re excited to bring AI to our flagship payment platform,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “With our wide compliance footprint, AI-driven support, and flexible service models, OwlPay® Harbor™ offers global companies the legitimacy and efficiency of payments in the U.S. and beyond borders.”

OwlPay® Harbor™ provides enterprise-ready APIs for USD–USDC conversions via Wire and ACH transfers, with cross-chain compatibility for supported transactions across Stellar, Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Avalanche blockchains. It will also support Solana in the future. As a Stellar Anchor, it brings businesses an easier integration using SEP-24 (deposit/ withdrawal)5 and SEP-10 (authentication)6 protocols to the Stellar network.

The platform offers extensive global reach and budget-friendly pricing tailored for all kinds of businesses. Holding over 30 Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) or their equivalent, adhering to strict KYC/AML standards, and securing ISO 27001 certification for its payment solution, OwlPay® Harbor™ stands ready to deliver with trust and reliability for global operations.

Photo Caption: OwlPay® has obtained the ISO 27001 certification, underscoring its commitment to minimizing cyber risks and safeguarding users' data.

OwlPay® Harbor™ now offers two flexible service models:

Partnership Model:

Designed for platforms like marketplaces or payment processors that collect funds from users for global payouts. Approved platforms manage funds and pay OwlPay ® directly.

directly. Supports USD payouts in supported regions globally. It also supports local payouts in 10 currencies: EUR (via SEPA), CAD, GBP, JPY, SGD, HKD, ZAR, AED, MXN, and BRL.

Use Case: An e-commerce platform collects USD from customers, converts it to USDC via OwlPay®, and pays retailers or freelancers in the Americas, hedging the currency fluctuations.



End User Model:

Designed for other platforms wishing to avoid handling funds directly, with end users paying OwlPay ® directly for implementing USD-USDC conversions.

directly for implementing USD-USDC conversions. Supports USD payouts in supported regions globally.

Use Case: An U.S. app allows users to buy USDC with USD via OwlPay® behind their own user interface, while its customers would enjoy an integrated customer journey.



The stablecoin market has soared to a record $240 billion7 and is projected to reach $2 trillion by 20288. As demands for efficient digital payments surge, businesses integrating with the platform that combines seamless AI-driven APIs, regulatory compliance, and cross-chain compatibility for supported blockchains are positioned to be at the forefront of this thriving economy.

OwlTing continues expanding its regulatory coverage and aims to obtain MTLs in all U.S. states as applicable, along with ongoing license applications in global markets such as Japan and the EU. The company will deploy AI tools across its OwlPay® product suites to enhance efficiency and user experience, strengthening its global leadership in stablecoin payments.





About OwlTing Group

Founded in 2010, OwlTing is a global blockchain fintech company based in Taiwan and has subsidiaries in the U.S., Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. In 2022, it was selected by KPMG and HSBC as “the Leading 3 Emerging Giants in Taiwan.” With the mission to usher in the digital transformation of traditional payment processes, while ensuring legal compliance, OwlTing introduced OwlPay®, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

Media Contact

PR Office at OwlTing Group

pr_office@owlting.com

1 USDC is an internet-native, fully-reserved, regulated digital dollar that leverages blockchain networks to enable businesses, developers, and individuals to conduct near-real-time, low-cost global transactions. It is a leading, fully-reserved global stablecoin issued through Circle’s regulated affiliates. To learn more about using or accessing USDC, visit USDC.com. To learn more about Circle’s regulatory authorizations, visit Circle’s Licenses page https://www.circle.com/legal/licenses

2 Availability may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to change. Please refer to the most current service documentation or contact support for the latest coverage.

3 Availability may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to change. As of May 2025, OwlTing Group has obtained MTL licenses or their equivalent in over 30 U.S. states and is in the process of applying for relevant legal trading licenses in other U.S. states. For a list of U.S. licenses obtained, please see https://www.owlting.com/owlpay/licenses?lang=en. Please refer to the most current service documentation or contact support for the latest coverage.

4 Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the open standard released by Anthropic, it’s a communication protocol that enables AI agents to interpret, respond to, and take action based on structured context within API workflows. By minimizing data exposure, MCP supports personalized interactions while preserving user privacy, and reduces hallucinations by grounding AI responses in verifiable external data. For more information, please see https://modelcontextprotocol.io/introduction

5 SEP-24 is the standardized protocol for hosted deposits and withdrawals on Stellar’s ecosystem. With OwlPay® HarborTM, businesses can make their on/off-ramping services available as an in-app experience through Stellar-based applications such as wallets and exchanges, extending their reach and connecting with users through the applications they already use.

6 SEP-10 is the authentication protocol of Stellar. This is used to verify the user's KYC information.

7 According to DeFiLlalma, the data aggregator for DeFi, the total stablecoin market cap is $242 billions as of May 2025.

8 According to a Standard Chartered Bank report, titled “Stablecoins, USD Hegemony, and UST Bills” published in April 2025.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6bcf23b-ff93-4137-a40e-74e21baebe22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d98cda1-6f72-4048-9a0c-1738bc76a2bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/426a725d-5e74-4993-9f96-c4a1f8e4454d

AI-Powered OwlPay® Harbor™ OwlPay® Harbor™ simplifies onboarding by offering MCP for businesses to integrate with their own AI agents OwlTing ISO 27001 certification OwlTing achieved ISO 27001 certification, ensuring our commitment to global standards in data security and risk management OwlPay® Harbor™ Global Reach OwlPay® Harbor™ simplifies USD–USDC conversion, holding funds for global payouts across over 100 countries

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.