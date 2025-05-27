Key Market Driver in Frozen Chicken Industry 2025: Rising Consumer Demand For Convenient And Ready-To-Cook Food Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Significant Is The Frozen Chicken Market?

In recent years, the frozen chicken market size has grown rapidly. It is projected to rise from $24.55 billion in 2024 to $27.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rise in consumer demand, global trade expansion, growth in quick-service restaurants, increased urbanization, and poultry industry growth.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate For The Frozen Chicken Market?

Diving into the future projections, the frozen chicken market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It is estimated to reach $41.55 billion in 2029, attaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to expanding e-commerce sales, rising protein consumption, improving cold chain logistics, growing demand in emerging markets, and stricter food safety regulations. Exciting trends to watch in the forecast period include technological advancements in packaging, sustainability-focused production, strategic partnerships, advancements in cold chain logistics, and increasing focus on halal and organic options.

What Key Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Frozen Chicken Market?

On the driving front, the increasing preference of consumers for convenient and ready-to-cook food products is projected to be a key growth driver for the frozen chicken market going forward. Convenient and ready-to-cook food products are pre-prepared or partially cooked food items designed to minimize meal preparation time while offering ease of use, consistent quality, and a longer shelf life. Due to fast-paced lifestyles, consumers are opting for these quick, hassle-free dining options, with frozen chicken offering a versatile, easily accessible, and quick-to-prepare protein option that meets consumer expectations for both convenience and nutrition.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Frozen Chicken Market?

Key industry players in the frozen chicken market include Cargill Inc., JBS S.A., Tyson Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Hormel Foods LLC, BRF S.A., Perdue Farms Inc., Industrias Bachoco S.A.B. de C.V., Koch Foods, House of Raeford Farms Inc., 2 Sisters Food Group, Simmons Foods, Inghams Group Limited, Wayne Farms LLC, Mountaire Farms, Amick Farms LLC, Farbest Foods Inc., Sadia S.A., Kee Song Online

What's more, major companies in the market are focusing on developing innovative marinates for frozen chicken to enhance flavor profiles, meet diverse consumer taste preferences, and add value to their product offerings. Marinated frozen chicken is poultry that has been soaked in a seasoned liquid mixture to enhance flavor and tenderness before being frozen for extended shelf life and convenient preparation. An example of this innovation is Seara International, a Thailand-based food company launching its innovative Shawaya Chicken range at Gulfood 2022 in Dubai. The product is pre-marinated and can be cooked directly from the freezer to the oven or air fryer, eliminating thawing or additional seasoning. The product is available in three regional flavours that include Hot Curry coriander, cumin, Kabsa cinnamon, anise, and Italian rosemary, basil, alongside a plain Frozen Tender Whole Chicken pre-marinated with brine for juiciness.

How Is The Frozen Chicken Market Segmented?

The report segments the frozen chicken market as follows:

1 By Type: Chicken Breast, Chicken Thigh, Chicken Drumstick, Chicken Wings, Other Types

2 By Product: Chicken Nuggets, Chicken Popcorn, Chicken Fingers, Chicken Patty, Other Products

3 By Breed: Broiler Chicken, Layer Chicken, Free-Range Chicken, Organic Chicken

4 By Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail

5 By Application: Home Cooking, Food Processing Industry, Pet Food Industry

Subsegments:

1 By Chicken Breast: Boneless Chicken Breast, Skinless Chicken Breast, Grilled Chicken Breast, Stuffed Chicken Breast, Marinated Chicken Breast

2 By Chicken Thigh: Boneless Chicken Thigh, Skin-On Chicken Thigh, Grilled Chicken Thigh, Marinated Chicken Thigh, Roasted Chicken Thigh

3 By Chicken Drumstick: Breaded Chicken Drumstick, Skinless Chicken Drumstick, Smoked Chicken Drumstick, Roasted Chicken Drumstick, BBQ Chicken Drumstick

4 By Chicken Wings: Buffalo Chicken Wings, BBQ Chicken Wings, Breaded Chicken Wings, Spicy Chicken Wings, Honey Garlic Chicken Wings

5 By Other Types: Whole Chicken, Chicken Gizzards, Chicken Liver, Chicken Sausages, Chicken Meatballs

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Frozen Chicken Market?

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the frozen chicken market in 2024, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the frozen chicken market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

