Over 100 Macao Ideas “Premium Goods” Exhibited at Qingmao Port Today and Tomorrow Giving Out Over 3,000 Free Gifts

MACAU, May 27 - The “Premium Goods” Macao Ideas Pop-up x YoBuy (Qingmao Port)” will be held for two consecutive days starting today (25th). The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organised 13 Macao brands to participate in this sales roadshow at “YoBuy” on the 6th floor of Qingmao Port, exhibiting over 100 “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products.

At the venue, over 3,000 gifts will be given out on site, and there will be a range of exclusive offers, including limited-time MOP-1 purchases, Pop-up vouchers, discounted products, YoBuy merchant vouchers, souvenirs, and more special offers while stocks last. Residents and visitors are cordially invited to “YoBuy” on the 6th floor of Qingmao Port Building, Avenida do Comendador Ho Yin, to explore Macao’s premium goods from 10am to 7pm on 25 and 26 May.

A Variety of Products Available at the Pop-up Event, Facilitating Exhibitor’s Sales Channel Expansion

The Pop-up event features a wide variety of products, including cakes, preserved fruits, drinks, tea bags, sauces, pasta, health products, and jewellery. IPIM’s mascot “Pou Kong Ieng” will also show up at the event to take photos with the participants.

An exhibitor who participates in the “Premium Goods” exhibition for the first time has seized the opportunity to showcase new products. According to him, many residents inquired about and bought his products on the first day. He is also confident that the event, combined with attractive discounts, would draw consumer traffic, enhance brand visibility, and boost sales. According to exhibitors who have participated in the event for multiple times, the event could effectively assist SMEs in broadening their customer base across various districts. Through these events, their products have been successfully listed in department stores, leading to a more diversified set of sales channels.

IPIM’s Macao Ideas Supports Market Expansion for Macao Products

To comprehensively support the expansion of “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand”, and “Macao Design” products into new markets, IPIM has organised a series of “Premium Goods” exhibitions at various locations, including major local department store, supermarkets, back-of-house areas of the integrated resorts, and higher institutions. IPIM’s Macao Ideas is committed to assisting local SMEs in exploring new business prospects by hosing online and offline events, economic and trade promotion campaigns, and product displays at major domestic and international exhibitions. Macao enterprises interested in joining the Macao Ideas may please call (853) 2872 8212 to inquire about the details.

PSCs Products Sales Roadshow Will be Held at the Same Venue in Mid-June

To enhance the accessibility of high-quality Macao and PSCs products to local residents, subsequent to the “Premium Goods” event, IPIM will organise another event at “YoBuy” on the 6th floor of Qingmao Port from 13 to 15 June. This initiative aims to establish a platform for the residents and visitors to conveniently purchase nearly 100 signature products from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) in one stop.