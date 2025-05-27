Global Genomic Urine Testing Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

Genomic Urine Testing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

May 27, 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Significant Is The Growth In The Genomic Urine Testing Market?

The global genomic urine testing market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors in recent years, expanding from a $0.90 billion industry in 2024 to an estimated value of $1.01 billion in 2025. This remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 12.9% can largely be attributed to the increasing prevalence of urologic cancers and genetic disorders, alongside a growing demand for early cancer detection. Furthermore, key factors such as rising awareness of precision medicine and escalating investments in biomarker discovery have propelled the industry's robust upward trajectory.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Genomic Urine Testing Market?

With the rising popularity of liquid biopsy techniques and an increased emphasis on personalized medicine, the genomic urine testing market growth is expected to skyrocket even further. By 2029, industry worth is projected to reach a whopping $1.62 billion at a CAGR of 12.5%. The surge in the number of chronic kidney disease patients, along with growing emphasis on at-home diagnostic testing solutions and rising adoption of multi-omics approaches in urine testing, are forecasted to contribute significantly to this growth. Additionally, trends such as developing non-invasive diagnostic pathways, the creation of high-sensitivity test panels, and the incorporation of machine learning pipelines are likely to shape the direction of forecast period growth.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Genomic Urine Testing Market?

Critical in driving the genomic urine testing market forward is the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease, a condition where kidneys lose their ability to filter blood effectively, leads to a buildup of waste and fluids in the body. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, which results in high blood sugar levels that damage kidney blood vessels, is adding to the burden of chronic kidney disease. Genomic urine testing plays a pivotal role in managing chronic kidney disease by providing early detection of genetic markers and enabling personalized treatment plans. This ensures more accurate monitoring, reduces disease progression, and ultimately enhances patient outcomes.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Genomic Urine Testing Market?

Industry leaders in the genomic urine testing market include Eurofins Scientific SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., ARUP Laboratories, MedGenome Labs Ltd, GENETWORx LLC, MDxHealth SA, Nucleix Ltd., Pacific Edge Ltd, Convergent Genomics Inc., LynxDx Inc., miR Scientific, RYND Biotech, and UGenDx Ltd.

Companies are focusing on devising innovative solutions like next-generation sequencing to bolster the accuracy, sensitivity, and early detection capabilities of non-invasive diagnostic tests for numerous diseases. Next-generation sequencing NGS is an advanced DNA sequencing technology that enables swift, precise, and large-scale analysis of genetic material by sequencing millions of DNA fragments simultaneously.

How Is The Genomic Urine Testing Market Segmented?

The genomic urine testing market, as covered in this report, is widely segmented. By Testing Type, it is divided into Deoxyribonucleic Acid DNA Testing, Ribonucleic Acid RNA Testing, Microbial Testing, and Epigenetic Testing. By Distribution Channel, the market spans Hospital Pharmacies, Mail Order Pharmacies, and Specialty Pharmacies. It is also segmented By Application into Cancer Diagnosis, Infectious Diseases, Genetic Disorder Screening, and Health Monitoring, and By End-User as Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutions, and Other End Users.

What Are The Regional Insights On The Genomic Urine Testing Market?

In 2024, North America housed the largest region for the genomic urine testing market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to outpace other regions as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

