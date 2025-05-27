Damovo & Zoom form strategic partnership to empower hybrid workforce transformation

Andrew Hay, Damovo

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Damovo, a trusted UC and network integration specialist with over 30 years of experience, and Zoom, a leading challenger in unified communications (UC), contact center (CC), and modern workplace solutions, today announced a strategic partnership. Together, the two companies aim to help organisations across the region transform workforce challenges into opportunities—unlocking new levels of efficiency and collaboration through deeply integrated, AI-enhanced communication solutions.

The collaboration brings together Damovo’s longstanding integration and managed services expertise with Zoom’s innovative technology portfolio—creating a powerful offering for organisations seeking to modernise their communication infrastructure. Together, they deliver unified communications (UC) solutions tailored for the modern workplace, along with next-generation contact centre (CC) capabilities and intelligent meeting room setups that enable seamless collaboration across hybrid teams.

One of the key strengths of the partnership is its focus on deep integration with existing mission-critical systems, avoiding the need for disruptive system replacements. This is particularly evident through the “no rip and replace” approach enabled by Zoom Phone Direct Routing, which allows for seamless integration into existing telephony environments. By combining these capabilities with AI-powered collaboration tools, Damovo and Zoom unlock new experiences and efficiency drivers that help businesses work smarter and more connected—without compromising stability or control.

Tony McNish, Zoom’s Head of Channel EMEA North and South, comments: “Zoom seamlessly integrates into Damovo’s services portfolio. Through the combination of Zoom's modern UC solutions and AI capabilities with Damovo’s proven integration expertise, we enable organizations to enhance their collaboration capabilities and unlock new efficiency drivers—all while building upon existing foundations.”

As AI continues to reshape the workplace, Damovo supports organisations in navigating these changes through the step-by-step integration of smart, hybrid-ready communication solutions. The partnership helps businesses to gradually evolve their infrastructure while delivering measurable value to teams and end users.

Andrew Hay, Chief Operating Officer, Damovo comments:

“As enterprises continue to adapt to hybrid ways of working, the need for secure, scalable, and intuitive communication platforms has never been greater. Our partnership with Zoom expands our capabilities to support customers with integrated solutions that drive productivity, enhance collaboration, and enable seamless communication - wherever teams are.”



Damovo is a global technology service provider that supports businesses worldwide on their path to digitalisation. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, enterprise networks, unified communications & collaboration, contact centers, and global managed services. With a clear focus on seamless integration, we connect people, processes, and systems, offering the transparency, flexibility, and network stability and security that are essential in today’s business environment. We operate in Europe, America, as well as the Asia-Pacific region, providing global support in over 150 countries. Together with our customers, we analyse their business challenges and deliver fully integrated technology solutions that continually enhance both business performance and the user experience.

Zoom is a leading unified communications platform that helps organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Its reliable and easy-to-use solutions for video conferencing, voice, collaboration, webinars, and chat offer flexible options for businesses of all sizes to stay connected and collaborate efficiently.

