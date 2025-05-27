Minister Dion George on release of Oceans and Coasts Research Science Report

South Africa’s oceans are central to our economy, environment, and identity – sustaining jobs, food security and tourism. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has highlighted the pioneering work of the Department’s Oceans and Coasts (DFFE OC) branch in protecting these vital ecosystems, with a special focus on the Prince Edward Islands (PEIs).

“Our oceans are part of who we are,” said Minister George. “Understanding and protecting them means securing livelihoods and preserving the natural beauty South Africans cherish,” said Minister George.

DFFE OC leads South Africa’s ocean research by studying marine life – from tiny plankton to top predators like killer whales. Their annual Oceans and Coasts Research Science Report shares findings that guide national policies on conservation, fisheries, and ocean health.

The PEIs, located in the remote Southern Ocean, are home to rare seabirds, seals, and marine life found nowhere else. Research expeditions to the islands track how climate change affects these fragile ecosystems – and how such changes are affecting all other ecosystems that support jobs and tourism.

“Safeguarding the PEIs and monitoring the impacts of Climate Change in such a remote place, helps us to protect industries and natural heritage that sustain our people,” Minister George emphasised.

Using long-term ocean sensors and satellite data, DFFE OC now holds the most complete record of ocean currents around the PEIs. New acoustic technology is also helping scientists track marine species more accurately, giving them data to better manage threats like underwater noise pollution.

DFFE OC is expanding ocean floor mapping in the area to monitor and better understand processes linked ecosystem changes, impacts of rising sea levels and coastal erosion. This work contributes to the global Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project, a collaborative effort to fully map the world’s oceans.

“By mapping our oceans, we’re protecting coastal communities and helping the world respond to climate change, ensuring a sustainable future for our children,” said Minister George.

For South Africans, this work underscores thriving fisheries, preserved coastlines, and resilient marine ecosystems that support food security and economic growth. The Department remains committed to advancing ocean science and ensuring its impact is felt across every community.

For media enquiries please contact:

Thobile Zulu-Molobi

Cell: +27 82 513 7154

E-mail: tmolobi@dffe.gov.za

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: +27 82 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates