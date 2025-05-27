Minister Nobuhle Nkabane hosts G20 Seminar on Mutual Recognition of Qualifications in a Global Context, 27 May

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, will host the G20 Seminar on Mutual Recognition of Qualifications in a Global Context. The Seminar will take place on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at Sun City International Convention Centre in North West province. The first part of the programme, which will also be led by Minister Nkabane, will take place at Orbit TVET College, Mankwe Campus in North West, a few kilometres away from Sun City.

The Seminar will be attended by a delegation of the G20 member countries who are members of the G20 Education Working Group. The seminar takes place ahead of the 2nd G20 Education Working Group Meeting, which will also take place at Sun City from 28 – 29 May 2025.

The G20 Seminar on Mutual Recognition of Qualifications in a Global Context is a platform for policy dialogue and knowledge exchange on critical issues such as international labour migration, skills mobility, the mutual recognition of qualifications, and the evolving role of micro-credentials in lifelong learning and employability. These topics are central to shaping inclusive and globally competitive education systems. This is an opportune moment for South Africa as the country has recently acceded to the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education. The Convention is the first UN international treaty on higher education, and it complements UNESCO’s five regional conventions that are aimed at ensuring that academic mobility and recognition of qualifications are a reality for millions of people worldwide.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, recognising qualifications and ensuring the portability of skills across borders has never been more critical. This Seminar, which precedes formal G20 Education Ministerial meetings, brings together global thought leaders, academics, policymakers, and international organisations—including UNESCO, OECD, the ILO, and representatives of G20 and invited countries from the African continent and beyond - to engage in discussions that promote policy coherence and global collaboration in education and workforce development.

