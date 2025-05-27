MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi presents 2025/26 North West Prov Budget Speech, 27 May
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sitting where MEC for the Department of Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi will present the 2025/26 Provincial Budget Speech.
The House Sitting will be held as follows;
Date : Tuesday, 27 May 2025
Venue : Legislature Chamber
Time : 09h00
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.
For more information, contact:
Ms. Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628
