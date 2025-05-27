Gut Microbiota Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's The Gut Microbiota Report 2025: Size, Trends, and Growth Insights for Global Expansion

It will grow to $1.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Significant Is The Growth In The Gut Microbiota Market?

The gut microbiota market size has seen swift growth in recent periods and is set for a continuous upward trajectory. The market value stood at $0.55 billion in 2024 and is predicted to ascend to $0.65 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.5%. This surge during the historic period is largely due to the discovery of probiotics and prebiotics, the increase in gastrointestinal disorders, the burgeoning interest in functional foods, the widespread use of antibiotics, and the rising awareness of the gut-brain axis.

What Is The Future Outlook For The Gut Microbiota Market?

Furthering this growth trajectory, the gut microbiota market size is set to witness dramatic growth in upcoming years. Projections reveal a growth to $1.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 18.2%. This growth for the forecast period is fueled by the increasing expanse of personalized nutrition, surging demand for microbiome-based therapeutics, rapid growth in functional and fermented foods, and regulatory support for probiotics and prebiotics. Furthermore, major trends for the forecast period advance the market, with AI-driven microbiome analysis, next-generation sequencing advancements, CRISPR-based gut microbiota editing, development of smart probiotic delivery systems, and wearable gut health monitoring devices all on the rise.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23411&type=smp

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Gut Microbiota Market?

In the arena of market drivers, the escalating demand for personalized medicine is a significant factor projected to turbocharge the growth of the gut microbiota market moving forward. Personalized medicine enables treatment tailoring to individual patients based on their genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors to optimize outcomes and enhance care. As advancements in genomics and biotechnology facilitate a more precise identification of genetic profiles, enabling tailored treatments to improve effectiveness and reduce side effects, the demand for personalized medicine is on an upward spiral. This trend extends to the gut microbiota market, involving treatment tailoring based on an individual's unique microbiome composition, thereby optimizing gut health and improving outcomes for digestive and metabolic disorders.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gut-microbiota-global-market-report

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The Gut Microbiota Market?

Major brands gracing the gut microbiota market include Danone S.A., DuPont de Nemours Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Seed Health, Enterome, Vedanta Biosciences Inc., Evolve BioSystems Inc., Winclove Probiotics B.V., Kallyope Inc., Sun Genomics Inc., Synlogic Inc., OpenBiome, Codex Labs Corp.

What's The Latest Trend In The Gut Microbiota Market?

In line with the latest trends, major companies operating in the gut microbiota market are innovating and developing new solutions like orally administered fecal microbiota, a novel treatment for various gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Orally administered fecal microbiota entails the administration of a capsule or pill containing beneficial bacteria culled from a healthy donor's stool to restore balance to the gut microbiome.

How Is The Gut Microbiota Market Segmented?

Examining the market segments reveals broad-based and detailed segmentation of the gut microbiota market, including:

1 By Product: Prebiotics, Probiotics, Drugs, Supplements, Other Products

2 By Application: Digestive Health, Immune Health, Weight Management, Mental Health, Cardiovascular Health

3 By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies And Drugstores, Online Retail, Health Food Stores, Super markets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores

4 By End-Users: Adults, Children, Elderly

Further penetration of the segmentation reveals subsegments:

1 By Prebiotics: Fructooligosaccharides Fos, Galactooligosaccharides Gos, Inulin, Resistant Starch, Beta-Glucans, Arabinogalactans, Pectins

2 By Probiotics: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces, Streptococcus, Bacillus, Escherichia

3 By Drugs: Antibiotics, Bacteriophage Therapy, Gut Microbiota Modulators, Immunomodulators, Antidiarrheal Agents, Laxatives

4 By Supplements: Synbiotics, Postbiotics, Enzyme Supplements, Vitamin D Supplements, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Herbal Extracts

5 By Other Products: Functional Foods, Fermented Foods, Beverages, Gut Health Diagnostic Kits, Dietary Fiber Products

What Are The Regional Insights On The Gut Microbiota Market?

On examining regional insights, North America was leading the gut microbiota market in 2024. Forecasts predict that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the years to come. Other regions covered in this detailed gut microbiota market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-endoscopy-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-global-market-report

Animal Intestinal Health Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-intestinal-health-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.