The DNA Forensics Global Market Set to Reach $4.07 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's DNA Forensics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DNA forensics market size has grown strongly in recent years. From a market valuation of $2.72 billion in 2024, the industry is expected to rise to $2.96 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. The soaring advancements in DNA sequencing technology, escalating crime rates, and a heightened need for criminal identification have driven this growth. Developments include government initiatives for forensic infrastructure, the ever-increasing use of DNA databases, and enhancements in forensic laboratory techniques.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Rate And Market Size Of The Global DNA Forensics Market?

The DNA forensics market size is predicted to see notable growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $4.07 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. This anticipated growth is attributed to a rising adoption of next-generation sequencing, an increasing demand for forensic DNA databases, and advancements in AI and automation in forensic analysis. Innovations in DNA utilization for cybersecurity and biometrics, as well as expanding applications in legal and immigration cases, are also essential but often overlooked aspects contributing towards this growth. Major trends expected over the forecast period include rapid DNA analysis technology, the integration of AI and machine learning in DNA profiling, advancements in next-generation sequencing NGS, the development of portable and field-deployable DNA testing devices, and enhancement of forensic database security with blockchain technology.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23374&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The DNA Forensics Market?

An upsurge in criminal activities is expected to drive the growth of the DNA forensics market going forward. Criminal activities are actions that break the law, leading to harm to people, property, or the community often resulting in penalties like fines or incarceration. The increase in criminal activities is a direct result of economic disparity, which pushes individuals towards illicit means of financial survival. The rise in criminal activities leads to an increased collection of DNA evidence at crime scenes, which is a significant driving force for DNA forensics. Forensic DNA analysis is a crucial tool for identifying suspects and solving cases, making it an indispensable asset for ensuring accurate and reliable investigations.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The DNA Forensics Market?

Notable companies operating in the DNA forensics market include PTC Laboratories Inc., DNA Diagnostics Center, Bode Technology, Key Forensic Services Ltd., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Cellmark Forensic Services, Sorenson Forensics, and many others.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-forensics-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The DNA Forensics Market?

Major players are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as probabilistic genotyping software to gain a competitive edge in the market. Probabilistic genotyping software is a forensic DNA analysis tool that uses statistical models to interpret DNA mixtures and assess the probability of different genetic profiles contributing to a sample.

How Is The DNA Forensics Market Segmented?

The DNA forensics market segments unfold as follows:

1 By Solution: Kits, Analyzers And Sequencers, Software, Consumables

2 By Method: Capillary Electrophoresis CE, Next Generation Sequencing NGS, Polymerase Chain Reaction Amplification, Other Methods

3 By Application: Criminal Testing, Paternity And Familial Testing, Other Applications

What Insights Can We Glean From A Regional Perspective Of DNA Forensics Market?

From a geographical standpoint, North America was the largest region in the DNA forensics market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report span Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

DNA Based Skin Care Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-based-skin-care-products-global-market-report

DNA And Gene Chip Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-and-gene-chip-global-market-report

Recombinant DNA Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recombinant-dna-technology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.