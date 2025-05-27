Global Drug-Delivery Technology Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Drug-Delivery Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug-delivery technology global market is projected to grow from $48.95 billion in 2024 to $54.74 billion in 2025. The projection of the compound annual growth rate CAGR for the period from 2024 to 2025 registers at 11.8%. This growth over the historic period has been largely driven by an increased demand for targeted drug delivery systems, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an uptick in the adoption of biologics, and a rising prevalence of respiratory diseases. Furthermore, the popularity of needle-free drug delivery systems has been instrumental in this market surge.

What Will Expansion Look Like In The Coming Years Of Drug-Delivery Technology Market?

The drug-delivery technology market is anticipated to witness impressive growth in the upcoming years, climbing to $84.46 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.5%. This forecast growth is largely due to a rise in personalized medicine, a growing number of regulatory approvals, increased adoption of smart drug delivery systems, preference for biodegradable drug carriers, and a rise in the prevalence of rare diseases. The major trends that can be expected in the forecast period consist of nanotechnology applications, patient-centric delivery systems, inhalation therapies, bioprinting for drug delivery, and artificial intelligence integration.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23377&type=smp

What’s Driving The Drug-Delivery Technology Market?

One of the key market drivers is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which is expected to propel the growth of the drug-delivery technology market. Chronic diseases refer to long-term medical conditions that typically progress slowly and require ongoing management. The rise is mostly due to a sedentary lifestyle, which reduces physical activity, leading to obesity and related health issues. Drug-delivery technology market enhances the management of chronic diseases through targeted delivery, controlled release, improved bioavailability, and reduced side effects. This ultimately improves treatment effectiveness, patient adherence, and disease management.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Drug-Delivery Technology Market?

Several leading companies are spearheading growth in the drug-delivery technology market, including Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Cipla Limited among others. These organizations have been instrumental in introducing advancements in the industry, ultimately contributing to the rapid rise in market size.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-technology-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Drug-Delivery Technology Market?

One exciting emerging trend is the emphasis on the innovation of products, such as prefilled injection devices by major companies, to enhance patient convenience and safety. Prefilled injections, which come preloaded with a specific dose of medication, eliminate the need for manual drug filling prior to administration and thus improve dosing accuracy.

How Is The Drug-Delivery Technology Market Segmented?

The drug-delivery technology market showcases a wide array of segments and subsegments, providing numerous opportunities for both existing players and newcomers. The segmentation by type includes oral, injectable, topical, ocular, nasal, pulmonary, transmucosal, and implantable drug delivery systems. In terms of applications, the market is segmented into cardiovascular diseases, oncology, urology, diabetes, CNS, ophthalmology, infections, and others. The end-user segmentation includes hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care settings, and other end users.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Drug-Delivery Technology Market?

In the regional context, North America emerged as the largest drug-delivery technology market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Drug Device Combination Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-device-combination-global-market-report

Acne Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acne-drugs-global-market-report

Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-erectile-dysfunction-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.