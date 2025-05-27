Motor Control Centre Market, Size, Share, Growth Factors, Trends, and Forecast 2025-2032

Motor Control Center Market

Motor Control Center Market was valued at USD 6.18 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 9.87 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.02% forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMR has recently released a report titled Motor Control Centre Market (MCC): Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2025-2032." The study provides a detailed analysis, including the global Motor Control Centre Market share, size, growth, trends, and forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.Motor Control Centre Market was valued at USD 6.96 bn in 2024 and is expected to grow at 7.2 % CAGR from 2025 to 2032, reaching USD 12.14 bn by 2032.Drivers of the Motor Control Centre MarketRising Demand for Modular and Customizable MCCsThe demand for modular and customizable Motor Control Centres (MCCs) is rising due to the need for flexibility in industries like pharmaceuticals, food processing, and electronics manufacturing. The demand for modular and customizable Motor Control Centres (MCCs) is rising due to the need for flexibility in industries like pharmaceuticals, food processing, and electronics manufacturing. These MCCs support quick expansion, reduced downtime, and easy reconfiguration, making them ideal for dynamic production environments. Their compatibility with automation and smart systems enhances operational efficiency and scalability.

Growth in Electrification Projects in Developing EconomiesThe growing electrification and industrialization in developing economies like India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Vietnam drive the demand for Motor Control Centres (MCCs). Government-backed initiatives such as “Make in India,” Africa’s industrial corridors, and Southeast Asia’s infrastructure projects feature MCC installations in new plants and substations, supporting efficient motor control in expanding power and industrial networks.Motor Control Centre Market SegmentationBy Standard: The Motor Control Centres (MCC) market is segmented by standards into NEMA and IEC. IEC MCCs dominate globally with a 65–70% share, favored in Europe and Asia for compact, modular designs. NEMA MCCs, holding a 30–35% share, are preferred in North America for ruggedness and standardization in heavy industries like oil & gas.By Component: The Motor Control Centers (MCC) market is driven by components like busbars, circuit breakers, overload relays, variable speed drives (VSDs), and soft starters. In 2024, VSDs accounted for over 35% of the market due to rising energy efficiency demand. Busbars followed with 25% share. Overload relays and soft starters contributed 15% and 10%, respectively, driven by motor protection needs and smooth start applications.Motor Control Centre Market Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific dominates the Motor Control Centers market with over 40% share, driven by rapid industrialization, manufacturing expansion, and infrastructure growth in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Rising demand from power, oil & gas, and automation sectors, supported by government policies and cost-effective local production, fuels regional market leadership.North America: North America holds the second-largest share in the Motor Control Centers market, driven by advanced industrial automation, modernization of aging infrastructure, and strong energy and utility sectors. High adoption of smart MCCs, strict safety regulations, and the presence of key players like Rockwell and Eaton support growth. Investments in renewables and industrial upgrades further fuel regional demand.

Motor Control Centre Market Competitive LandscapeABB Ltd. In 2024, ABB announced its acquisition of Aurora Motors, a global supplier of vertical pump motors with distribution across 30 countries. In 2022, ABB acquired Siemens' low-voltage NEMA motor division, which reported around $63 million in revenue in 2021 and had a workforce of approximately 600 employees.Schneider Electric SE: In January 2023, Schneider Electric finalized the acquisition of AVEVA, an industrial software company based in the United Kingdom.Recent Developments:In May 2023, Schneider Electric launched a new series of intelligent motor control centres (MCCs) for smart manufacturing environments.In March 2023, Siemens AG expanded its operations by inaugurating a new manufacturing facility in Brazil to meet growing regional demand. In May 2023, Schneider Electric launched a new series of intelligent motor control centres (MCCs) for smart manufacturing environments.In March 2023, Siemens AG expanded its operations by inaugurating a new manufacturing facility in Brazil to meet growing regional demand. In October 2024, Siemens introduced the SIMOCODE M-CP, a compact and advanced motor management system specifically designed for industrial switchboard applications.

ConclusionThe Motor Control Center market is advancing rapidly with smart technologies, driven by industrial automation, energy efficiency needs, and strategic expansions by key players like ABB, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.Asia-Pacific leads market growth due to industrialization, while North America follows with strong automation and energy investments; major players are focusing on intelligent MCCs and regional manufacturing expansion. Some of the industries we cover include science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.Contact Stellar Market Research:S.no.8, h.no. 4-8 Pl.7/4, Kothrud,Pinnac Memories Fl. No. 3, Kothrud, Pune,Pune, Maharashtra, 411029sales@stellarmr.com

