Purpleplum Expands in the U.S. to Drive Global Fintech Growth

Purpleplum enables financial institutions to launch fast, scalable digital banking experiences with a flexible and modular tech stack. Omnichannel representation of Purpleplum’s digital banking platform, including mobile and web apps, and card management modules. Purpleplum – Modular Digital Banking Infrastructure for Financial Institutions

U.S.-based restructuring positions company for capital raise and global scale through flexible, modular digital banking solutions

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, PUERTO RICO, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpleplum, a U.S.-based financial technology company, today announced its global expansion initiative following a strategic restructuring from its Indian roots. With growing client demand across North America, LATAM, Europe, and MENA, the company is scaling operations and preparing for a capital raise to fuel product development and deepen its reach into high-growth financial markets.Purpleplum delivers modular, AI-driven, cloud-native digital banking infrastructure for financial institutions seeking scalable, compliant, and highly customizable solutions. Its platform empowers banks, credit unions, MSBs, eMoney institutions, and brokers to rapidly launch virtual IBANs, card programs, and omnichannel banking experiences—without overhauling their legacy systems.MARKET TRACTION AND GLOBAL GROWTHPurpleplum continues to demonstrate strong momentum across global markets, with its technology powering over $20 billion in transaction volume in 2024 alone. The company’s omnichannel platform supports more than 10 distinct business use cases, from virtual account issuance to modular retail and commercial banking apps. With over 70 plug-and-play modules, 450+ APIs, and 1 million active users, Purpleplum offers one of the most versatile and scalable digital banking stacks on the market.The platform is designed for mission-critical reliability, achieving 99.99% uptime, and has already proven its adaptability through successful core integrations across key financial regions including the Americas, Europe, MENA, and APAC. As Purpleplum deepens its presence across these regions, it continues to deliver product-led innovation focused on speed, flexibility, and regulatory-grade compliance, including PCI DSS and other enterprise certifications.PREPARING TO SCALE WITH STRATEGIC INVESTMENTTo meet accelerating demand, Purpleplum is preparing a capital raise aimed at scaling onboarding capabilities, expanding local teams, and enhancing its partner network of core processors and card issuers. The investment will also support continued development of Purpleplum’s adaptable modular architecture, designed to reduce go-to-market friction for clients while maximizing new revenue channels.“Transitioning to a U.S.-based company is more than a structural change—it’s a strategic move to meet the rising demand from financial institutions seeking next-generation digital infrastructure,” said Kalyan Karteek, Co-Founder of Purpleplum. “This transformation enables us to attract strategic investors, scale our teams locally, and deepen our footprint across high-growth financial markets.”EXPANDING LEADERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTHTo lead its global expansion, Purpleplum has appointed a senior leadership team, including fintech executive Tigran Tovmasyan, who will focus on driving sales and strategic partnerships across the Americas, LATAM, Europe, and MENA.“Purpleplum is at the forefront of financial technology, bridging finance, innovation, and digital infrastructure across borders,” said Sai Sandeep Sadasivuni, Co-Founder. “The launch of our U.S. office is more than just growth—it’s a bold step in reshaping financial services for the digital era. Our goal is clear: to deliver cutting-edge financial solutions, simplify complexity, and accelerate growth in a fast-evolving global economy.”Kalyan Karteek added: “Tigran brings a rare blend of strategic foresight, fintech execution experience, and deep product knowledge. His leadership will be critical as we expand our partner ecosystem and deliver more intelligent, modular solutions tailored for global institutions.”Tigran Tovmasyan commented: “Purpleplum’s platform is engineered to sit seamlessly on top of incumbent core systems or operate as a full-service standalone infrastructure. This flexibility allows institutions to save significant cost and time. With its AI-powered capabilities, cloud-native design, and modular approach, Purpleplum is uniquely equipped to serve forward-looking institutions aiming to modernize without disruption.”CLOSING THE DIGITAL BANKING GAPAs digital expectations rise, Purpleplum is helping financial institutions deliver agile, scalable, and revenue-generating experiences to their clients. With a future-ready tech stack, global reach, and core banking integrations in every major region, Purpleplum stands as a trusted innovation partner for financial institutions seeking to modernize without compromise.ABOUT PURPLEPLUMPurpleplum is a U.S.-based, Puerto Rico-registered financial technology company offering a modular, cloud-native digital banking infrastructure that enables financial institutions to quickly launch scalable, revenue-generating products. With a focus on flexibility, adaptability, and seamless integration, Purpleplum empowers banks, credit unions, fintechs, and financial platforms to modernize operations and enhance customer experiences across channels. Learn more about Purpleplum’s digital banking solutions by visiting https://purpleplumfi.com/

