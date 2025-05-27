ETN AMERICA

ETN America affirms TCPA compliance after lawsuit, clarifies no robocalls used and contact was based on documented lead consent

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETN America Responds to TCPA Lawsuit with Reaffirmation of Compliance Standards

ETN America, a leading provider of qualified leads and inbound calls in the home improvement industry,

has issued a statement in response to a recently filed TCPA (Telephone Consumer Protection Act) lawsuit.

The suit alleges two violations: contacting a number listed on the Do Not Call (DNC) registry and the use of robocalls or pre-recorded messages.

ETN America firmly clarifies that no robocall or pre-recorded message technology is used or has ever been used in its operations.

Based on the information available, the case appears to involve multiple parties, and another company referenced in the suit—Install America—may be responsible for any robocall-related activity.

ETN acknowledges that contact was made with the consumer; however, the outreach was based on a valid lead generated with clear, documented TCPA-compliant consent. No cold-calling or unsolicited outreach was involved.

“Our team is fully engaged in reviewing the details of the case and responding accordingly,” said Shlomi Cohen, CEO of ETN America.

“We are confident in the integrity of our process and remain committed to maintaining full compliance with all applicable regulations.”

ETN America is known across the industry for its proactive compliance measures. Every lead and call is thoroughly pre-qualified before being passed to buyers, ensuring a high level of quality and consumer consent.

These practices have helped ETN become a trusted partner to major platforms such as Angi, eLocal, Porch, Ring Partners, Networx, Marchex, Service Direct, and others.

“At times like this, it’s important for the industry to come together and support ethical lead generation practices,” Cohen added. “We remain committed to transparency, consumer protection, and delivering real value to our partners.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.