Global Anti-Insect Nets Market Set For 6.2% Growth, Reaching $2.83 Billion By 2029

Where Is The Anti-Insect Nets Market Headed In The Future?

While the anti-insect nets market is to grow from $2.09 billion in 2024 to $2.23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%, it is expected to reach $2.83 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Both historical and forecasted growth can be attributed to various factors and trends across the sectors of agriculture, government regulation, consumer consciousness, and green technology.

What has propelled the anti-insect nets market growth in the recent years?

The growth in the historic period primarily stems from the rise in urban gardening and landscaping, governmental regulations and subsidies, rising consumer awareness regarding food safety, expansion of livestock farming, and the increase in horticulture and floriculture industry.

By which factors is the anti-insect nets market size expected to see growth in the coming years?

The strong projected growth in the upcoming years is expected to be driven by the rise in vector-borne diseases, climate change, the growing agricultural sector, expansion of greenhouse farming, and increasing consciousness about organic farming. Major trends predicted to guide this growth include technological advancements in net materials, investments in smart farming, advancements in biodegradable and eco-friendly nets, adoption of controlled-environment agriculture, and development of nanotechnology-based insect nets.

Indeed, with the rising incidence of malaria driven by climate changes creating ideal conditions for mosquito breeding, the anti-insect nets market is anticipated to see a strong upward trend as these nets act as a significant preventive measure, blocking mosquitoes from human living spaces and sleeping areas, thereby reducing the risk of infection. The UK, for example, recorded 2,106 cases of imported Malaria in 2023, a 26% increase from the 1,555 cases reported in 2022, a clear demonstration of the increasing requirement for preventive measures.

Who are the key players in the anti-insect nets market?

Significant companies operating in the anti-insect nets market include Garware Technical Fibres, Arrigoni SA, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., GreenPro Ventures, Chirag Nettings Solutions, Green-Tek Inc., and others. These companies play an integral role in the supply and advancement of anti-insect net products.

What are the emerging trends in the anti insect nets market?

Companies are increasingly focusing on integrating eco-friendly materials, such as biodegradable insect nets, into their offerings to enhance sustainability and meet the growing demand for eco-conscious agricultural solutions. For instance, in January 2023, Andermatt Home & Garden introduced the InsectoNet, a biodegradable insect netting made from corn starch, thus providing an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum-based plastic nets.

How is the global anti-insect nets market segmented?

The market segmentation includes:

1 By Product Type: Polyester Nets, High-Density Polyethylene HDPE Nets, Organic Cotton Nets, Bamboo Fiber Nets

2 By Sales Channel: E-Commerce Websites, Brand-Owned Websites

3 By Application: Agriculture, Construction, Gardening, Other Applications

What are the regional insights into the anti-insect nets market?

Asia-Pacific represented the largest region in the anti-insect nets market in 2024 and is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. The regions covered in the report encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

