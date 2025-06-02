vBoxx Launches vBoxxOne: A Unified, Secure Platform for European Businesses

An all-in-one, secure, and customizable app that unifies vBoxx services to simplify business operations.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- vBoxx today announced the launch of vBoxxOne, a new all-in-one application that brings together the full suite of vBoxx services in a secure, customizable environment. vBoxxOne is designed to simplify business operations by integrating files, email, calendar, online meetings, notes, tasks, and password management into one seamless and easy-to-use application. With a strong emphasis on data privacy and personalization, the app offers a modern, European alternative to the complex, one-size-fits-all ecosystems provided by major international tech companies.“vBoxxOne marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver digital autonomy to European businesses,” says Daniel Palade, Head of Development at vBoxx. “By combining our core services into one secure app, we’re giving organizations the freedom to tailor their digital tools to their specific needs—without compromising on privacy or relying on foreign providers.”Unlike standard enterprise platforms, vBoxxOne is built for modularity and personalization. Businesses can select only the services they require—whether it's secure email hosting, collaborative tools, or encrypted file storage—ensuring a streamlined experience that aligns perfectly with their operational demands.Features and benefits of vBoxxOne include:· Unified Digital Workspace: Access all your files, email, calendar, online meetings, notes, tasks, and passwords in one seamless application—no more switching between platforms or managing multiple vendors.· Tailored Service Packages: Unlike others who offer complex packages, vBoxxOne is modular. Organizations can build a personalized solution by choosing only the services they need.· EU-Based Privacy and Compliance: As a Dutch company, vBoxx guarantees that your data stays protected under European regulations—ensuring GDPR compliance and eliminating foreign data access risks.vBoxxOne not only responds to the growing demand for user-friendly business technology, but it also upholds a vision of digital sovereignty. In an era marked by growing organizational concerns over surveillance, vendor dependence, and non-transparent data practices, vBoxx distinguishes itself by advocating for transparent, secure, and fully European hosted digital solutions.“European businesses deserve tools that work for them—not tools that work for their providers,” adds Palade. “With vBoxxOne, we are reaffirming our commitment to data sovereignty, privacy, and giving companies true control over their digital infrastructure.”The launch of vBoxxOne reinforces vBoxx’s position as a trusted partner for privacy-conscious enterprises across Europe. It represents not only a product innovation but a commitment to the digital independence of European organizations. While many global providers operate with limited transparency and off-continent data handling, vBoxx provides peace of mind by ensuring that data never leaves European soil—a vital differentiator in today’s geopolitical climate.vBoxxOne is now available through the following link— Sign up for the open beta release! and learn more about how it can support your organization’s secure digital transformation. If you are interested in exploring the full range of products and services offered by vBoxx, you are invited to visit the vBoxx website to learn more.

