In-Depth Analysis Of The Antibody Fragments Global Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast 2034

Antibody Fragments Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Antibody Fragments Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

As per the Antibody Fragments Global Market Report 2025, the global market for antibody fragments has been demonstrating remarkable growth and is anticipated to progress from $10.35 billion in 2024 to $11.37 billion in 2025. This exhibits a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. The expansion of the market can be attributed to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of biologics, growth in cancer therapeutics, regulatory approvals for antibody-based treatments, and expansion of biopharmaceutical research.

Where Is The Antibody Fragments Market Headed In The Future?

Furthermore, the market for antibody fragments is expected to demonstrate robust growth in the next few years, reaching a valuation of $16.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. The major trends influencing the growth in the future include significant research and development investments in biologics, a growing preference for smaller antibody formats, a rise in demand for personalized medicine, expanding applications in autoimmune diseases, and the emergence of bispecific antibodies.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23307&type=smp

What has been fueling the growth of the Antibody Fragments Market?

Key market growth drivers identified in the report include rising prevalence of target diseases like cancer, infectious diseases, and bacterial infections. Unhealthy lifestyle habits and pollution-induced weakening of the body's defenses are leading to an increase in these illnesses. Antibody fragments are playing a crucial role in combating these health issues. They offer highly specific and targeted treatment options for various diseases, often with reduced side effects compared to traditional therapies. Due to these reasons, targeting these diseases using customizable and engineered antibodies is driving the market growth further.

Who are the major players in the Antibody Fragments market?

The report also highlights that several prominent organizations, including Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GSK plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Inc., UCB S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Genmab A/S, WuXi Biologics Co. Ltd., Abcam plc, MacroGenics Inc., Harbour BioMed, and Creative Biolabs Inc., are operating in the antibody fragments market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibody-fragments-global-market-report

Is the Antibody Fragments Market witnessing any significant trends?

Companies operative in the antibody fragments market re focusing primarily on clinical trials with the aim of developing innovative products such as human VH antibody fragments. The goal is to enhance the effectiveness of targeted therapies while reducing immunogenicity in the treatment of various diseases such as cancers, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. For instance, in May 2024, Zai Lab Limited, based in China, initiated a global Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ZL-1102 – a novel human VH antibody fragment or Humabody targeting IL-17. This is developed as a topical therapy for mild-to-moderate chronic plaque psoriasis to improve treatment precision whilst reducing systemic side effects and immunogenic responses.

How is the Antibody Fragments Market segmented?

The antibody fragments market, as reported, is segmented by:

1 Type: Fab Fragments, Fab’2 Fragments, Single-Chain Variable Fragments scFvs, Single Domain Antibody Fragments sdAbs, Other Types

2 Specificity: Monoclonal Antibody, Polyclonal Antibody

3 Delivery Method: Intravenous IV, Subcutaneous SC, Oral, Transdermal

4 Application: Cancer, Immunodeficiencies, Other Applications

5 End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutions, Diagnostic Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations CROs.

What is the regional outlook for the Antibody Fragments Market?

In terms of regional presence, North America was the largest region in the antibody fragments market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecasted period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Antibody Drug Conjugates Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibody-drug-conjugates-global-market-report

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibody-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report

Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/next-generation-antibody-therapeutics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.