Global ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, Segments & Key Trends

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2025

What Factors Can We Attribute to the Recent ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market Growth?

The antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody ANCA associated vasculitis market has grown significantly in recent years. The market, which stood at $0.57 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $0.63 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.2%. The factors contributing to this historic growth include rising healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income, a growing emphasis on patient-centered care, expansion of the middle class, adoption of telemedicine, and a growing geriatric population.

Are We Likely to See Continued Growth in the Future ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market?

The ANCA associated vasculitis market is expected to maintain robust growth in the coming years. The market is projected to expand to $0.88 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.0%. The growth factors for the forecast period include elevated research and development initiatives, extensive clinical trials, increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases, rising incidences of immune system dysfunction, and growing prevalence of various associated risk factors. Major trends in the forecast period include the rise of personalized medicine, strategic collaborations, advancements in diagnostic testing, rising adoption of telemedicine, and the development of combination therapies.

What Triggers the Expansion of the ANCA Associated Vasculitis Market?

A key driver for the growth of ANCA-associated vasculitis market is the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's healthy cells and tissues, perceiving them as foreign entities like bacteria or viruses. The escalating incidence of these diseases can be attributed to environmental triggers and lifestyle factors, with increasing exposure to infections and pollutants being a significant contributor, as they disrupt immune tolerance and trigger abnormal immune responses. ANCA-associated vasculitis is making positive strides in autoimmune disease research and treatment by driving the development of targeted immunosuppressive therapies, enhancing early diagnostic capabilities, and improving overall disease management strategies.

Who are the Industry Leaders Expanding ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market Boundaries?

Key market players in the ANCA-associated vasculitis market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Fresenius Medical Care FMS, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Biogen Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc, Csl Behring AG, ARUP Laboratories, Sebia Inc., Exagen Inc., Argenx SE, Arkana Laboratories, Alentis Therapeutics AG, Hansa Biopharma AB, InflaRx NV.

What is the Emerging Trend Shaping the Future of the ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market?

Major companies are focusing on innovative solutions such as targeted therapies to provide new treatment options for patients with this rare and serious disease. For instance, the Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma VFMCRP announced in February 2023, approval by the Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA of Tavneos avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis AAV. This marks a significant development as Tavneos is the first targeted therapy specifically designed for granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis, the two primary forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis.

How is the ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market Segmented?

The ANCA-associated vasculitis market segmented by type includes granulomatosis with polyangiitis, microscopic polyangiitis, eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis, and other types. When it comes to treatment, it can be segmented into immunosuppressants, corticosteroids, biologics, and other treatments. The diagnosis segment is divided into blood tests, biopsy, imaging, and other diagnosis.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The ANCA-Associated Vasculitis Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest market for ANCA-associated vasculitis. However, it is expected that Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period covered in the report.

