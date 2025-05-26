Global Abdominal Closure Systems Market to Reach USD 245.0 Million by 2034 Demand for Advanced Surgical Solutions | FMI

Abdominal Closure Systems Market

Global abdominal closure systems market poised for growth driven by surgical innovation, rising procedures, and enhanced wound care technologies

“North America dominates due to advanced surgical infrastructure and growing hernia cases,” said an analyst from the Abdominal Closure Systems Market research team.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Consultant. Future Market Insights

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global abdominal closure systems market is poised for consistent growth over the next decade, fueled by the rising prevalence of abdominal surgeries and increasing demand for efficient wound closure technologies. According to newly released market projections, the abdominal closure systems industry, currently valued at USD 142.1 million in 2024, is anticipated to surge to USD 245.0 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.In 2024, the market has already shown notable momentum, recording a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rate of 5.5%, up from USD 134.5 million in 2023. This upward trajectory is being driven by a combination of factors including the increasing global burden of chronic illnesses that require surgical intervention, innovations in biomaterial science, and a heightened preference for minimally invasive procedures. Abdominal closure systems play a crucial role in the post-operative recovery process following abdominal surgeries, such as hernia repairs and other abdominal procedures. These systems typically include components like sutures, mesh, and adhesive strips, which ensure effective wound healing and reduce the risk of infection. With increasing numbers of individuals undergoing abdominal surgeries globally, the demand for advanced abdominal closure systems is expected to rise substantially.Several factors contribute to the market's expansion, including growing awareness about the importance of post-operative care and an increasing focus by healthcare professionals on reducing complications post-surgery. Additionally, key market players are actively seeking regulatory approvals for innovative products to enhance wound healing and minimize complications, which is likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.The market's upward trajectory is further supported by the overall healthcare sector's shift towards more effective surgical practices, promoting faster recovery and improved patient outcomes. As surgical techniques continue to advance, the abdominal closure systems market is poised for sustained growth, driven by innovation, rising surgical procedures, and an increasing focus on optimal patient care.The abdominal closure systems market is thus on track to become a key segment in the global healthcare landscape, benefiting from the convergence of medical advancements and an increasing demand for quality post-surgical recovery solutions.Key Takeaways• United Kingdom market is expected to grow at a modest 2.0% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• With a strong growth trajectory, China is anticipated to see a 5.6% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• The Japanese market is projected to expand at a 2.3% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• South Korea is expected to experience a 4.4% Value CAGR over the next decade (2024-2034).• India is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate, with a 6.3% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• Spain is set to grow at a 3.3% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034.• The market in Australia is expected to see a 2.6% Value CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Competitive LandscapeThe abdominal closure systems industry is witnessing significant investments in research and development, aimed at fostering innovation. Key players in the market are also prioritizing obtaining regulatory approvals for the launch of their products. Additionally, many companies are actively seeking strategic collaborations to broaden their product portfolios and enhance market presence.Recent Industry Developments in the Abdominal Closure Systems MarketApril 2024: Suturion AB, a company specializing in innovative suturing solutions for abdominal wall closure, expanded its distribution network in Turkey.October 2019: 3M acquired Acelity, Inc., a leading medical technology company that manufactures products for specialty surgical applications. This acquisition enabled 3M to expand and diversify its product portfolio.Key Players of Abdominal Closure Systems Industry• ACell Inc.• neoSurgical• Teleflex Incorporated• Medtronic• 3M• AbSolutions Med, Inc.• Suturion ABKey Segments of Abdominal Closure Systems IndustryBy Product:In terms of Product, the industry is divided into laparoscopic abdominal closure devices and traction systemBy Indication:The industry is classified by indication as trauma surgery, laparoscopy and transplantation surgery.By End User:The industry is classified by hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and trauma & emergency centersBy Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report. 