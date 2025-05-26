NEBRASKA, May 26 - CONTACT:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Observance of Memorial Day

Lincoln, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a directive from President Donald J. Trump, has ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 26. Flags should be flown at half-staff from dawn until noon.

“Nebraskans are deeply humbled by the service and sacrifice of our men and women who gave their lives in defense of our great country,” said Gov. Pillen. “For nearly 250 years, the United States of America has led the pursuit of freedom. This Memorial Day is a day to honor those military members and to be reminded of the privilege it is to be an American.”

The President’s order was included in a proclamation that also requests Americans observe Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace and that at 11 a.m. on that day would be a “time when people might unite in prayer.” He has also requested that at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, people observe the National Moment of Remembrance.

A link to the President’s proclamation can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/05/prayer-for-peace-memorial-day-2025/