Bitcoin Solaris Phase 4 Presale Surges Ahead of July Launch

TALLINN, Estonia, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation dual-consensus blockchain, has officially entered Phase 4 of its presale, marking a major milestone in its development roadmap ahead of the public launch on July 31, 2025.

With more than $1,000,000 raised and over 8,900 unique participants, the Bitcoin Solaris community is growing rapidly. The current token price stands at $4, with the next phase moving to $5 and a planned launch price of $20.



Key features of BTC-S include:

10,000 transactions per second with 2-second finality



Dual-consensus mechanism (Proof-of-Work + Delegated Proof-of-Stake)



Universal mining via smartphones, laptops, desktops, and even browsers



99.95% lower energy usage than traditional Bitcoin mining



Fully audited smart contracts by Cyberscope and Freshcoins



And it’s not just institutional-level performance—it’s designed for everyone. The Solaris Nova App is already in beta, letting some early community members mine and earn from the palm of their hands. The full launch is still coming, but interest is surging. As influencer 2Bit Crypto pointed out in a detailed review, the buzz around Bitcoin Solaris is reaching a fever pitch for a reason.

The Next Big Shift in Blockchain Has a Name—Bitcoin Solaris

Phase 4 Presale Is Booming

Presale Highlights:

Launch Date: July 31, 2025



Presale Ends: July 29, 2025



Bonus: 12% token bonus for Phase 4 buyers



Referral Rewards: 5% for referrers and 5% bonus for invitees



Potential Return: Up to 1,900% based on projected launch value



Bitcoin Solaris is built for accessibility and scalability. Its architecture blends Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake for high-speed, energy-efficient performance—achieving 10,000 transactions per second with 2-second finality. BTC-S can be mined via smartphones, laptops, and even web browsers, creating a universally accessible crypto experience.

Key Features of Bitcoin Solaris:

Smartphone and browser mining support



99.95% lower energy use compared to traditional mining



Fully audited smart contracts by Cyberscope and Freshcoins



Native app, Solaris Nova, now in beta testing



Community enthusiasm is further fueled by the Double Rewards Referral Program , allowing users to earn BTC-S tokens by inviting others to join. All payouts are automated, streamlining participation and incentivizing organic growth.

As the countdown to launch continues, momentum around Bitcoin Solaris shows no signs of slowing. The project is already trending in fast-growing crypto communities across Telegram and X.



To join the presale or learn more:

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

info@bitcoinsolaris.com

Email: press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: [Available Upon Request]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d51d3b9-cbe9-4934-8b3c-0afacd4530c2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2059c8f-86c8-4829-92b7-8d4f36d12212

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/904b6861-37e9-4e1e-bd83-1ad68409d639

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/802cf7f3-0485-46a2-97e6-5d1cac67610b

Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris Bitcoin Solaris

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.