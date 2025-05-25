Better Business Advice has named Talkiatry the Best Online Psychiatrist of 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Business Advice has named Talkiatry the Best Online Psychiatrist of 2025, recognizing the company’s innovation, accessibility, and impact in the rapidly evolving field of telepsychiatry.

Talkiatry - a national mental health practice known for delivering in-network, virtual psychiatric care that prioritizes clinical integrity and patient accessibility.

Founded by a mental health advocate and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist, Talkiatry was created to address the structural and systemic issues that prevent millions of Americans from receiving timely and affordable mental health treatment.

The announcement comes at a time when the demand for mental health services in the United States continues to outpace access. An estimated 60% of adults with a diagnosable mental illness go without treatment each year. Contributing factors include long wait times, geographic disparities, limited provider networks, and a fragmented reimbursement system that deters clinicians from participating in insurance programs.

Expanding Access Through Virtual Psychiatry

Talkiatry has positioned itself to meet these challenges head-on. With over 500 licensed psychiatrists operating across 47 states and partnerships with more than 100 major insurance providers, the practice has already facilitated almost two million virtual patient visits. Appointments are often available within days, and all services are conducted via HIPAA-compliant, secure video sessions.

“Talkiatry stands out for its commitment to increasing access to psychiatry without compromising on quality or clinical oversight,” said a spokesperson for Better Business Advice. “Its model represents a forward-thinking approach to healthcare delivery, and more importantly, it responds to what patients and clinicians have been asking for - care that is timely, effective, and equitable.”

Talkiatry’s process begins with a detailed online intake to determine eligibility and insurance coverage. Once matched, patients are paired with a psychiatrist licensed in their state. Initial appointments typically last 60 minutes and include a full psychiatric evaluation, after which a treatment plan is developed. For patients who require it, medication management is also available. Follow-up appointments are tailored to individual needs and are usually 30 minutes for adults.

Clinical Range, Affordability, and Responsible Care

The practice treats a wide range of psychiatric conditions, including anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, PTSD, and OCD. Specialized care is also available for children, adolescents, and individuals navigating pregnancy and postpartum mental health concerns. However, Talkiatry is transparent about its limitations and does not provide care for conditions that require intensive in-person intervention, such as eating disorders or schizophrenia.

Virtual care offers key benefits that are central to Talkiatry’s appeal. Patients can attend appointments from any private space, eliminating travel time and reducing the burden of scheduling. The flexibility of virtual sessions also makes psychiatric care more accessible to individuals in rural or underserved areas, where local mental health services are often limited or nonexistent.

Affordability is another area where Talkiatry distinguishes itself. The company only works with patients whose insurance it accepts, thereby ensuring care remains in-network. Costs vary depending on the patient’s insurance plan, but for many, fees are comparable to a standard copay. For outstanding balances over $250, Talkiatry offers structured payment plans with flexible timelines.

Recent internal data from the practice underscores the clinical efficacy of its model. In a peer-reviewed study conducted by Talkiatry, 65% of patients with anxiety or depression reported no longer experiencing clinically significant symptoms after an average of five visits - an outcome that aligns with national benchmarks for high-quality outpatient psychiatric care*.

The recognition by Better Business Advice reflects a growing shift in how mental health services are delivered and consumed. As patients increasingly turn to digital platforms for healthcare, Talkiatry exemplifies how virtual psychiatry can be both scalable and deeply personal.

Talkiatry does not provide emergency or crisis services. Individuals in immediate distress are urged to contact emergency services or the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

*65% of patients no longer reported clinically significant symptoms; Person C, O'Connor N, Koehler L, Venkatachalam K, Gaveras G; Evaluating Clinical Outcomes in Patients Being Treated Exclusively via Telepsychiatry: Retrospective Data Analysis; JMIR Form Res 2023;7:e53293; URL:https://formative.jmir.org/2023/1/e53293 DOI: 10.2196/53293. Outcomes data based on retrospective study of de-identified data from 1,826 Talkiatry patients who completed GAD7 or PHQ8 at their first visit and one subsequent visit. The first visit was between 2/1/23 and 5/26/23. ‘Not clinically significant' defined as a GAD7/PHQ8 score less than 10."

