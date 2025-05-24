CBP officers seize more than $74K in unreported U.S. currency at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge Port of Entry this week seized $74,103 in bulk, unreported U.S. currency in a single enforcement action.

“Our officers maintain strict vigilance, utilize their inspections experience, training and were able to uncover an alleged attempt to smuggle a significant amount of bulk cash,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “These seizures ensure adherence to federal currency reporting requirements while resulting in criminal consequences and denying the profit-making potential for those who would seek to evade those requirements.”

Rubber-banded stacks totaling $74,103 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on May 21 when CBP officers working at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge encountered a northbound 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee and referred it to secondary inspection. During the examination, after obtaining a negative declaration for currency in excess of $10,000, CBP officers discovered stacks of unreported bulk cash hidden under the clothing of the passengers, including two male U.S. citizens, ages 20 and 21. The stacks totaled $74,103 in unreported U.S. currency.

CBP officers seized the currency along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the two vehicle passengers and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.