Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 23, 2025 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary

Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella contamination Company Name: Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description ReptoMin 3-In-1 SELECT-A-FOOD reptile food

Company Announcement

Earth City, MO – May 23, 2025 – Spectrum Brands Pet LLC (“SPG”) is voluntarily recalling its Tetra ReptoMin 3-In-1 SELECT-A-FOOD reptile food product intended for aquatic turtles due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The product is packaged in a plastic, 1.56oz container with a green label and a UPC Bar Code #: 0 46798 78626 9. Only the product with a 951790 lot code of Tetra ReptoMin are impacted by this voluntary recall. The lot number can be found on the bottom of the plastic container. No other lots or product lines are affected and may continue to be consumed.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and pose a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if humans have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the product or any surfaces exposed to this product.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for any of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

While aquatic turtles are not typically impacted by Salmonella, Salmonella infected pets may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets, including turtles, can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. Pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers that have come into contact with the recalled product should be washed and sanitized. Human hands and exposed surfaces should also be washed and sanitized after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

This lot of the product was distributed in retail stores and online nationwide between May 6, 2025 and May 16, 2025 through the following retailers: Petco, Walmart, Chewy, Amazon, and Meijer.

To date, SPG has not received any reports of illness or health-related complaints in any pets or consumers regarding this recall. However, SPG has decided to voluntarily recall this product in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

SPG’s internal sampling and testing processes indicated an absence of Salmonella in the final product but also revealed that a component of the 3 in 1 may contain Salmonella. SPG is currently investigating further with its suppliers.

Consumers who purchased Tetra ReptoMin 3-In-1 SELECT-A-FOOD with lot code 951790 should not use the product and should contact the retailer they purchased from for a full refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this voluntary recall may contact SPG at 1-800-526-0650 or aquaticssupport@spectrumbrands.com Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm EST.