Company Announcement Date: May 23, 2025 FDA Publish Date: May 23, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: JFE Franchising Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fresh cut cucumber items and sushi products

Houston, TX (May 23, 2025) - JFE Franchising, Inc. of Houston, TX, is recalling a limited number of fresh-cut cucumber items and sushi products containing cucumber because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis. Symptoms of salmonellosis usually start 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported, in connection with the specific products listed below, to date.

This action is in response to the May 19, 2025, recall issued by Bedner Growers, Inc., whose cucumbers were supplied to retailer partners and used as ingredients in our fresh-cut cucumber products and sold through Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.

Our recall was initiated on May 20, 2025, in alignment with our commitment to consumer safety and regulatory compliance.

Affected Product List by Retailer

All items were sold in plastic containers under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label with the following descriptions and product codes:

Fruit & Vegetable Tray - 64 oz 63912394047

Family Garden Salad - 24 oz 63912388065

Garden Salad - 12 oz 63912388067

Family Cobb Salad - 22 oz 63912388068

Cobb Salad - 11 oz 63912388069

Chef Salad - 11 oz 63912395033

Cucumber with Ranch - 9 oz 63912395020

Cucumber, Lime & Tajin - 19oz 63912388053

Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin - 18oz 63912394007

Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin - 18oz 63912394036

Small Vegetable Tray - 19.5 oz 63912388045

Small Party Tray with Dip - 19 oz 63912388046

Large Vegetable Tray - 42 oz 63912388056

Cucumber Slices w/Tajin - 15 oz 63912388022

Vegetable Bowl - 26 oz 63912388044

Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing - 15 oz 63912388063

Vegetable Bowl - 13 oz 63912388072

Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch - 15 oz 63912394045

Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389243

Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3oz 63912389329

Bibimbap Bowl – 13 oz 63912389259

Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12 oz 63912389254

Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13oz 63912389334

Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.

Roundy's

Signature Vegetable Bowl - 28 oz 639123600172

Chef Salad - 16 oz 639123600295

Cobb Style Salad - 15 oz 639123600318

Garden Salad - 16 oz 639123600547

Greek Salad - 16 oz 639123600523

Weis Market

Cucumber Salad - 3oz 63912389205

Sushi containing cucumber - Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.

Affected SNOWFRUIT items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFRUIT product was sold is available here.

Affected SNOWFOX items can be identified by reviewing the product label. A complete list of locations where the affected SNOWFOX product was sold is available here.

Consumers who have purchased affected SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX products are urged to not consume the products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of the products. Consumers with questions may contact the company at hello@snowfruit.com or hello@snowfox.com. The email inbox will be monitored Monday through -Friday between 9 a.m. and -4 p.m. CST.

JFE Franchising, Inc. is committed to implementing all measures necessary to fully resolve this situation. The safety and wellbeing of our consumers is our top priority.

Link to FDA Outbreak Advisory