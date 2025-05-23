California Leaders Vow to Sue to Protect Electric Vehicle Mandate

(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta said Thursday they've been preparing since President Donald Trump's election for an attack on the state's clean-car program.

